Eight offers for renovated Bloor West home

425 Armadale Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,299,000

Selling price: $1,581,000

Previous selling price: $325,000 (1989)

Taxes: $5,440 (2018)

Days on the market: Eight

Listing agents: Tanya Sidorova and Michael Inwood, Re/Max Professionals Sidorova Inwood Realty

The action

Upwards of 80 house hunters stopped by to tour this updated, two-storey house and another 140 parties visited during an open house in late March. Eight offers were submitted, with the winner topping the list price by $282,000.

“Nothing was for sale at that time, so we picked the perfect time to list it,” agent Michael Inwood said.

“Everything is selling, just not [receiving] five to eight offers, more like two to three offers. We priced it aggressively and it paid off.”

What they got

North of Jane subway station, this roughly century-old home was given a complete makeover in recent years with new windows, front porch and mechanics, as well as hardwood floors throughout and two remodelled bathrooms with heated floors.

In addition, a fourth bedroom was converted into a sitting area to enlarge the master bedroom and the 510-square-foot basement was finished with a recreation room.

The main floor of this 1,300-square-foot home is still traditionally laid out with French entry doors to a living room with a fireplace, and arched entrance ways to the dining room and kitchen. The kitchen has quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and a back door to the 26-by 110-foot grounds and garage.

The agent’s take

“The location was right in prime Bloor West, walking distance to everything, such as Bloor Street, Jane subway and Runnymede public school,” said Mr. Inwood.

“The house showed very well and the house had tons of curb appeal as well.”

