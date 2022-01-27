30 Tangle Briar Way.Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

30 Tangle Briar Way, Toronto

Asking price: $599,000 (October, 2021)

Selling price: $840,800 (November, 2021)

Taxes: $3,004 (2020)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agent: Linda Ing-Gilbert, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The action

This 50-year-old townhouse is a desirable end unit but it was tired looking and in need of a sprucing up before hitting the market. But perhaps its the most attractive aspect was a price below $600,000, something as rare as hens’ teeth in Toronto these days.

“It was very dated with lime green walls, so it just showed better as a blank canvas painted Benjamin Moore white,” agent Linda Ing-Gilbert said. “And I did price it lower given it had the original bathrooms and kitchen, and because that time of year is normally slower.”

Nearly 100 prospective buyers passed through the property and 11 made formal purchase offers. Four of these were invited to improve their bids, and two exchanged back and forth offers until the sellers accepted a proposed $840,800.

“They kept duking it out, so it went on like this from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.,” Ms. Ing-Gilbert said. “For the affordability factor, to be in that neighbourhood of Leslie and Sheppard and be in a house for less than $1-million is almost unheard of.”

What they got

This four-bedroom townhouse has a three-storey plan with a street-level entrance, a finished basement and a private yard off the main living and dining area.

Parking is in a common garage, and water costs are included in monthly condominium fees of $588.

The agent’s take

“It’s an end unit and one of the bigger units in the complex that rarely come on the market,” Ms. Ing-Gilbert said.

“The neighbourhood is fabulous, the school district is amazing, there’s easy access to the subway, and IKEA is down the street, along with North York hospital and [Highway] 401.”

