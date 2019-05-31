 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate Eleven shoppers clash for big corner suite in Midtown Toronto

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Done Deal

Eleven shoppers clash for big corner suite in Midtown Toronto

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

212 Eglinton Ave. E., No. 609, Toronto

Asking price: $509,000

Selling price: $617,000

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $2,462 (2018)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agents: Dino Capocci and Lauretta Stewart, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

Monthly fees of $584 for the unit in the Panache building pay for utilities, 24-hour concierge, guest suites, a gym, pool and party room.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

After studying the pattern of midtown suite sales earlier this year, agent Dino Capocci priced two units at the Panache building around $510,000. He anticipated buyers would send in offers higher than the mid $500,000s.

Both ultimately fetched more than $600,000, but this larger two-bedroom corner suite received 11 bids and thus a bigger premium of $108,000 in early April.

“It’s a great building and there’s not a lot of competing [units],” Mr. Capocci said. “[Furthermore] there’s a big demand for two-bedroom units in the $600,000 range.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The 750-square-foot unit has two bedrooms.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

This roughly 10-year-old suite was given about 750 square feet of living space, encompassing two bedrooms and an open living and dining area with windows on two sides and sliding balcony doors.

Story continues below advertisement

There is a four-piece bathroom and laundry facilities, as well as a kitchen with granite counters, a breakfast bar and upgraded stainless steel appliances.

Other assets include a locker and parking. Monthly fees of $584 pay for utilities, 24-hour concierge, guest suites, a gym, pool and party room.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The corner suite has a large balcony space.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

“It has a large outdoor balcony and it’s a corner unit, so it’s a little brighter [than other units],” Mr. Capocci said. “And it was nicely decorated and nicely laid out, so everyone really loved that unit.”

Buyers were also drawn to amenities in and around the high-rise, such as the future LRT line. “A lot of people know we’re past the halfway mark,” Mr. Capocci said.

“There have been some renderings showing big wide sidewalks with cafes too, so the area will be very vibrant after all the construction is finished.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter