Emptiness of corner unit in downtown high-rise proves an asset

Right at Home Realty Inc.

88 Scott St., No. 1009, Toronto

Asking price: $1,650,000

Selling price: $1,620,000

Previous selling price: $821,200 (2018)

Taxes: $4,760 (2019)

Days on the market: 15

Listing agent: Alex Moloney, Right at Home Realty Inc.

The action

The high-rise has a view of the popular Berczy Park, near St. Lawrence Market. Right at Home Realty Inc.

This two-bedroom-plus-den corner suite was not furnished when it was posted for sale late July. However, the emptiness forced buyers to focus on the unusual volume of space and clear vistas it presented.

“There were other listings, but mostly in the $600,000 to $800,000 range, and another larger unit at $2.3-million,” agent Alex Moloney said.

“When you get into the $1.5-million range, things move a bit slower, but because of the rarity of this particular size and the views it had – they don’t come up very often. So that’s why it sold, even though it wasn’t the best time in the summer.”

What they got

The unit boasts upgraded finishes, including hardwood flooring. Right at Home Realty Inc.

Just more than a year ago, this 1,337-square-foot unit was completed with large windows in nearly every room and a balcony facing both east and south. Standard builder finishes were also upgraded, with heated floors in the two bathrooms and hardwood flooring in the bedrooms and open principal room.

Ensuite laundry facilities and a storage locker complete the package. Monthly fees of $781 pay for water, heating and concierge.

The agent’s take

“In the building, there are only six plans like this unit,” Mr. Moloney said.

“So this was a larger unit and it had a premium southeast view overlooking Berczy Park. Plus, it has two bedrooms, plus … a large den that could be used as a bedroom.”

Residents also have the use of a common gym, indoor pool, two-storey party room and rooftop terrace.

“It’s a great building with tons of amenities there and a great location to the subway, Yonge Street, Financial District and St. Lawrence Market.”

