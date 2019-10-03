Energy-efficient Etobicoke infill home sells after price cut

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

10A Chauncey Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,599,900

Selling price: $1,600,000

Taxes: $5,157 (2018)

Days on the market: 90

Listing agent: Mary Jo Vradis, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The home uses sustainable finishes and energy-efficient technology. Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

Agent Mary Jo Vradis spent months educating buyers on the environmental and energy-saving benefits of this new home on a 25-foot-by-187-foot lot. Though some shoppers said they were considering making offers when it was priced at $1.75-million this spring and then at $1.6-million this summer, actual bids on paper only appeared just before it was due to be relisted in the fall.

“It was very common at the time we listed for homes in the $1.6- to $1.8-million [range] to be sitting for 60 to 90 days or longer, especially since the stress test came into effect,” Ms. Vradis said.

“Because it was so unique in its features, everyone wanted to see what it would go for. When I took it off the market, we had three offers with a week.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The doors and trims are made from recycled materials. Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

This 2,193-square-foot house is one of two built side by side by builder Hauswork Ltd., incorporating sustainable finishes and energy-efficient technology, such as an energy recovery ventilator system; doors and trims fabricated from recycled materials; and heated floors in the 854-square-foot basement.

For a modern look, large glass panes line the decks off two entertaining areas and the stairwell to three upper bedrooms, all of which have vaulted ceilings. A wall of flush-mounted cabinetry in the dining area also hides a wet bar and a powder room.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery Cabinetry in the dining area hides a powder room and wet bar. Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

“Typically, homes built with these types of features are well over $2-million dollars and found in more exclusive neighbourhoods,” Ms. Vradis said.

“The builder is leading the pack in … showing, as a builder, you can build a visually pleasing, quality product while being mindful of your environmental impact, without it costing significantly more than a typical custom build.”

In fact, its green features will reduce utility costs and replacement of components, like the metal roof, “which has a much longer life expectancy than a standard shingled roof, Ms. Vradis said. The builder, strenuous in his efforts to support local suppliers, sourced the roof panels from a Mennonite community in Fenelon Falls, Ont.

