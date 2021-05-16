Enlarged East York house sells $227,500 over asking

Open this photo in gallery Royal LePage Signature Realty

3 Northridge Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,395,000 (March, 2021)

Selling price: $1,622,500 (April, 2021)

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $5,445 (2021)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agent: Jose Arias, Royal LePage Signature Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery The bungalow features three bedrooms upstairs, three full bathrooms and open living and dining areas with hardwood floors. Royal LePage Signature Realty

With few listings for detached homes in East York this spring, the sellers of this two-storey house had the advantage. About a dozen showings were quickly arranged and four visitors returned on the offer date with bids in hand.

“A lot of newer homes on the market at the time were around the $1.8-million or $1.9-million range, so this was difficult to price and compare because it was a bungalow that was topped up,” agent Jose Arias said.

“In that neighbourhood, semi-detached homes can easy go for $1.4-million, so that being said, we priced it there to see where the market would take us.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The kitchen offers easy access to a recreation area in the basement and a two-tiered deck overlooking the private backyard. Royal LePage Signature Realty

This former mid-century bungalow was topped up and redesigned about 10 years ago as a larger and more modern space with three bedrooms upstairs, three full bathrooms and open living and dining areas with hardwood floors.

Story continues below advertisement

The kitchen offers easy access to a recreation area in the basement and a two-tiered deck overlooking the private backyard.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery Two cars can park on the 31-foot-by-115-foot lot, which is also in a pedestrian-friendly spot. Royal LePage Signature Realty

“The sellers thought they were going to stay there forever, they had no plans on moving whatsoever,” Mr. Arias said. “Buyers would have noticed it was very well cared for family home.”

Two cars can park on the 31-foot-by-115-foot lot, which is also in a pedestrian-friendly spot. “The home – which backs onto the local school park – is a couple of hundred metres to the Dieppe Park complex with a hockey rink, ball diamond, multi-purpose sports field and children’s playground and splash pad,” Mr. Arias said.

“It’s nice deep and wide lot,” he said. “It’s also on a nice, small street in East York that runs north south, so you don’t get as much traffic.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.