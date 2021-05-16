 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Enlarged East York house sells $227,500 over asking

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Royal LePage Signature Realty

3 Northridge Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,395,000 (March, 2021)

Selling price: $1,622,500 (April, 2021)

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $5,445 (2021)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agent: Jose Arias, Royal LePage Signature Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The bungalow features three bedrooms upstairs, three full bathrooms and open living and dining areas with hardwood floors.

Royal LePage Signature Realty

With few listings for detached homes in East York this spring, the sellers of this two-storey house had the advantage. About a dozen showings were quickly arranged and four visitors returned on the offer date with bids in hand.

“A lot of newer homes on the market at the time were around the $1.8-million or $1.9-million range, so this was difficult to price and compare because it was a bungalow that was topped up,” agent Jose Arias said.

“In that neighbourhood, semi-detached homes can easy go for $1.4-million, so that being said, we priced it there to see where the market would take us.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The kitchen offers easy access to a recreation area in the basement and a two-tiered deck overlooking the private backyard.

Royal LePage Signature Realty

This former mid-century bungalow was topped up and redesigned about 10 years ago as a larger and more modern space with three bedrooms upstairs, three full bathrooms and open living and dining areas with hardwood floors.

Story continues below advertisement

The kitchen offers easy access to a recreation area in the basement and a two-tiered deck overlooking the private backyard.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

Two cars can park on the 31-foot-by-115-foot lot, which is also in a pedestrian-friendly spot.

Royal LePage Signature Realty

“The sellers thought they were going to stay there forever, they had no plans on moving whatsoever,” Mr. Arias said. “Buyers would have noticed it was very well cared for family home.”

Two cars can park on the 31-foot-by-115-foot lot, which is also in a pedestrian-friendly spot. “The home – which backs onto the local school park – is a couple of hundred metres to the Dieppe Park complex with a hockey rink, ball diamond, multi-purpose sports field and children’s playground and splash pad,” Mr. Arias said.

“It’s nice deep and wide lot,” he said. “It’s also on a nice, small street in East York that runs north south, so you don’t get as much traffic.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies