Entry-level townhouse near Sunnybrook Hospital sells under asking price

30 Hargrave Lane, No. 12, Toronto

Asking price: $1,349,000

Selling price: $1,300,000

Previous selling price: $1,023,040 (2014)

Taxes: $6,574 (2018)

Days on the market: 16

Listing agents: Nigel Denham and Robert Nelson, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

The unit is in a six-year-old building across the street from Sunnybrook Hospital. Sotheby's International Realty Canada

Across the street from Sunnybrook Hospital is a townhouse complex where buyers can often browse one or two units at any given time, agent Nigel Denham said. Luckily, this three-bedroom model had more enticing features than the rest, so it got a solid offer in July.

“There were two others on the market, but we had the best presentation of the bunch, and it was very well located within the enclave. For example, one was fronting onto Bayview [Avenue],” Mr. Denham said.

“[Plus], we took advantage of the fact we offered the house fully furnished – which the buyer saw value in and appreciated. So as a result, we achieved a strong sale price in a much quicker time frame there.”

What they got

The unit boasts a rooftop terrace. Sotheby's International Realty Canada

This six-year-old townhouse has a three-storey design with a street-level entrance, a rooftop terrace and a lower level recreation room with access to two-car parking underground.

Interior appointments are upscale, such as hardwood floors and nine-foot ceilings in the living and dining areas, as well as stainless steel kitchen appliances.

The master bedroom fills out the entire second floor with a walk-in closet and five-piece bathroom, which is the largest of four.

Monthly condominium fees are $490.

The agent’s take

The upscale appointments include stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Sotheby's International Realty Canada

“In Lawrence Park, typically your $2.5-million and north thereof is just for dirt. Newer houses are selling for between $4-million and up [to] $10-million. In fact, one just sold for $11-million,” Mr. Denham said.

“But if you’ve got $1.3-million and you’re a young family looking to get access to Blythwood [school district], this is a tremendous opportunity.”

Story continues below advertisement

