Open this photo in gallery: Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

10 Oregon Trail, Toronto

Asking price: $1,389,000 (June 2023)

Selling price: $1,575,000 (July 2023)

Previous selling price: $480,000 (October 2008); $409,000 (July 2006); $255,000 (February 1991)

Taxes: $5,004 (2023)

Days on the market: Eight

Listing agents: Irene Kaushansky and Philip Brown, Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery: 'A lot of buyers are coming from the downtown core looking for more family-friendly areas and good schools,' said Ms. Kaushansky.Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

Owners of this three-bedroom bungalow near Cloverdale Mall wanted a quick sale this summer, so their agents priced it to attract attention. By the date set aside to review offers, five parties presented their bids, the highest being $186,000 above the asking price.

“There weren’t a lot [of other homes for sale in the area], but a number of them were lingering on the market and were overpriced,” said agent Irene Kaushansky.

“At the time, it was a very buoyant market, so we expected it would generate a lot of interest.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: There are quartz countertops in the kitchen and hand-scraped hardwood flooring in the bedrooms.Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

This mid-century bungalow has a traditional brick façade with an attached garage and a private yard on a 45-by-110-foot corner lot.

The interior has been updated, with quartz countertops in the kitchen and hand-scraped hardwood flooring in the bedrooms and in the open-concept living and dining areas.

The basement has been given laminate flooring and pot lights in the guest bedroom and recreation area, as well as a second full bathroom and a separate rear entrance.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: This mid-century bungalow has open-concept living and dining areas.Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

“The lot was nice, but it wasn’t a builder’s lot, so we were definitely targeting end users who wanted something totally move-in ready,” said Ms. Kaushansky.

“It was nice and tastefully done, and the basement was amazing with big windows, so it was like having another whole house downstairs.”

The property is also close to many amenities, such as schools and Highway 427.

“A lot of buyers are coming from the downtown core looking for more family-friendly areas and good schools,” said Ms. Kaushansky.