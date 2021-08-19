Etobicoke bungalow priced low draws $301,000 over-asking offer

3 Morley Court, Toronto
Asking price: $1.599-million (May, 2021)
Selling price: $1.9-million (May, 2021)
Taxes: $6,039 (2020)
Days on the market: Six
Listing agent: Motria Dzulynsky, Re/Max Professionals Inc.
The action
This ranch-style bungalow’s design stands out amid the largely side split and two-storey houses that make up most of the family-friendly community around James Gardens. To entice buyers, it was listed at an asking price below $1.6-million, a strategy that translated into seven offers.
“There wasn’t a lot on the market,” agent Motria Dzulynsky said.
“Plus, it was a special offering, so I figured more than one person would want it.”
What they got
This 1960s-era bungalow was designed with one side fanning out at an angle to match the shape of the 35-foot-by-121-foot lot that widens at the rear.
The east wing comprises the double garage and three bedrooms. The west wing has the living room, dining room and eat-in kitchen, which has a walkout to the deck.
Two lower-level guest rooms benefit from large windows. An adjacent recreation area has a fireplace and sliding patio doors.
The agent’s take
“This beautiful house is located on a quiet cul-de-sac and is on a large, south-facing and private, pie-shaped lot,” Ms. Dzulynsky said.
“The house fits the lot, so it’s even angled in some areas, which is unusual.”
The design also allows more natural light to reach the interior. “It features large windows, a spacious layout and a fabulous above grade walkout lower level,” Ms. Dzulynsky said.
