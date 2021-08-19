Etobicoke bungalow priced low draws $301,000 over-asking offer

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Professionals Inc.

3 Morley Court, Toronto

Asking price: $1.599-million (May, 2021)

Selling price: $1.9-million (May, 2021)

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $6,039 (2020)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agent: Motria Dzulynsky, Re/Max Professionals Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The eat-in kitchen has a walkout to the deck. Re/Max Professionals Inc.

This ranch-style bungalow’s design stands out amid the largely side split and two-storey houses that make up most of the family-friendly community around James Gardens. To entice buyers, it was listed at an asking price below $1.6-million, a strategy that translated into seven offers.

“There wasn’t a lot on the market,” agent Motria Dzulynsky said.

“Plus, it was a special offering, so I figured more than one person would want it.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The design of the house allows more natural light to reach the interior. Re/Max Professionals Inc.

This 1960s-era bungalow was designed with one side fanning out at an angle to match the shape of the 35-foot-by-121-foot lot that widens at the rear.

Story continues below advertisement

The east wing comprises the double garage and three bedrooms. The west wing has the living room, dining room and eat-in kitchen, which has a walkout to the deck.

Two lower-level guest rooms benefit from large windows. An adjacent recreation area has a fireplace and sliding patio doors.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery This ranch-style bungalow’s design stands out amid the largely side split and two-storey houses in the area. Re/Max Professionals Inc.

“This beautiful house is located on a quiet cul-de-sac and is on a large, south-facing and private, pie-shaped lot,” Ms. Dzulynsky said.

“The house fits the lot, so it’s even angled in some areas, which is unusual.”

The design also allows more natural light to reach the interior. “It features large windows, a spacious layout and a fabulous above grade walkout lower level,” Ms. Dzulynsky said.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.