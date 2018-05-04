 Skip to main content

Etobicoke home caught in market downdraft, agent says

Sydnia Yu
Special to The Globe and Mail

The four-bedroom house offers 4,370 square feet of living space, including lower-level guest and recreation rooms

21 Queensborough Cres., Toronto

Asking price: $1,349,900

Selling price: $1.22-million

Taxes: $5,308 (2018)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: JoAnne Gludish, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

Depending on the price point, properties in Etobicoke’s Richmond Gardens can often find more than one serious buyer, but recent changes to mortgage rules affected the appetite for this detached house on a 57-by-123-foot lot.

“We brought this out in February after a disastrous summer with new regulations [announced],” agent JoAnne Gludish said .

“If it had been a year earlier, we would have seen multiple offers on it, so we did well considering the market conditions and the timing.”

What they got

Renovations to the home include a new eat-in kitchen, windows and roof.

In a subdivision built in the 1960s and 1970s, this four-bedroom house offers 4,370 square feet of living space, including lower-level guest and recreation rooms, plus a built-in double garage.

Between 2011 and 2013, major components were replaced or renovated, from the windows and roof to the eat-in kitchen and four bathrooms.

The layout was also modified, leaving a separate dining room and two areas for family gatherings, including one with a brick fireplace and the other with access to the south-facing backyard.

The agent’s take

“Richmond Gardens is a highly desirable and beautiful residential pocket, and the big draw there is Richview Collegiate, which is a desirable high school,” Ms. Gludish said. “And it’s close to transportation and shopping.”

The property itself is in good condition. “It’s a very large house with some cosmetic work done to it, like a big, lovely kitchen,” Ms. Gludish said.

“And [the sellers] had opened it at the back, so there is a big family room off the kitchen overlooking the garden.”

