 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Etobicoke home on a waterfront park sells quickly

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Re/Max Professionals Inc.

274 Lake Promenade, Toronto

Asking price: $2,499,000

Selling price: $2,440,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $1,675,000 (2015)

Taxes: $9,691 (2019)

Days on the market: 10

Listing agent: Jody Thompson, Re/Max Professionals Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The entertaining areas feature gas fireplaces.

Re/Max Professionals Inc.

Just down the street, a bungalow with clear views across a waterfront park sat on the market for several months this winter priced at about $1.7-million. This two-storey residence is on a smaller lot – measuring 46 feet by 100 feet – but offered similar sightlines, twice the interior space and a double garage. It averaged a showing a day over 10 days before a buyer was found in late February.

“[Homes] weren’t selling like that prior to Christmas at that price and in that amount of time,” agent Jody Thompson said.

“Maybe it helped us to have another property in the area that people would look at, ask what they could do with it, then look at ours where the workmanship was incredible.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The eat-in kitchen has a granite-topped island.

Re/Max Professionals Inc.

Long Branch is a long-established community by the lake, where older homes are slowly being replaced or rebuilt. This four-bedroom, five-bathroom house was built less than 10 years ago across Len Ford Park.

There’s an open dining area and an eat-in kitchen with a granite-topped island and double doors to a custom deck, a pergola-covered patio and a backyard landscaped by HGTV’s Lorne Hancock.

There are gas fireplaces in two entertaining areas on the main floor, as well as in the master bedroom upstairs and one of two recreation areas in the basement.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The home looks out over Lake Ontario.

Re/Max Professionals Inc.

“It’s a very solid and well-built home, that’s why it looks so good,” Mr. Thompson said.

“It also faced the water, so it’s pretty spectacular, and that will never change.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies