Etobicoke home on a waterfront park sells quickly

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Professionals Inc.

274 Lake Promenade, Toronto

Asking price: $2,499,000

Selling price: $2,440,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $1,675,000 (2015)

Taxes: $9,691 (2019)

Days on the market: 10

Listing agent: Jody Thompson, Re/Max Professionals Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The entertaining areas feature gas fireplaces. Re/Max Professionals Inc.

Just down the street, a bungalow with clear views across a waterfront park sat on the market for several months this winter priced at about $1.7-million. This two-storey residence is on a smaller lot – measuring 46 feet by 100 feet – but offered similar sightlines, twice the interior space and a double garage. It averaged a showing a day over 10 days before a buyer was found in late February.

“[Homes] weren’t selling like that prior to Christmas at that price and in that amount of time,” agent Jody Thompson said.

“Maybe it helped us to have another property in the area that people would look at, ask what they could do with it, then look at ours where the workmanship was incredible.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The eat-in kitchen has a granite-topped island. Re/Max Professionals Inc.

Long Branch is a long-established community by the lake, where older homes are slowly being replaced or rebuilt. This four-bedroom, five-bathroom house was built less than 10 years ago across Len Ford Park.

There’s an open dining area and an eat-in kitchen with a granite-topped island and double doors to a custom deck, a pergola-covered patio and a backyard landscaped by HGTV’s Lorne Hancock.

There are gas fireplaces in two entertaining areas on the main floor, as well as in the master bedroom upstairs and one of two recreation areas in the basement.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The home looks out over Lake Ontario. Re/Max Professionals Inc.

“It’s a very solid and well-built home, that’s why it looks so good,” Mr. Thompson said.

“It also faced the water, so it’s pretty spectacular, and that will never change.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.