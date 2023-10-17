Open this photo in gallery: Done Deal: 24 Ambleside Ave., TorontoRoyal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

24 Ambleside Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $999,900 (August 2023)

Selling price: $1.25-million (August 2023)

Taxes: $4,777 (2022)

Days on the market: Nine

Listing agent: Ed Allan, Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

The interior of the 60-year-old home has been well kept with hardwood flooring in areas like the living room.

The action

This 1½-storey house was opened to potential buyers during the second last week of August to avoid getting lost in the flood of properties that usually come to market after Labour Day. More than 150 visitors toured the home and seven made offers to purchase. The sellers accepted a $1.25-million bid that came without conditions.

“I was afraid there would be a lot of listings coming out in the fall, so we put it on the market a week or week and a half before all the [other] listings came out,” said agent Ed Allan.

“Three offers came in at the same price, but one was firm, and that’s the one we took.”

The kitchen has four new appliances.

What they got

This nearly 60-year-old house on a 51- by 105-foot lot has a traditional brick façade and an attached garage.

The interior was well kept with hardwood flooring in areas like the living room and three bedrooms, including one on the main floor. The kitchen has four new appliances. There are two bathrooms.

The basement has an additional bedroom and a rec room.

The house sits a 51- by 105-foot lot has a traditional brick façade and an attached garage.

The agent’s team

“It was a good home, but people have more requirements today,” said Mr. Allan.

“In the Norseman-Queensway Village area, there’s a lot of development going on, like the house beside us is big, two houses across the street are brand new, and up and down the streets there, there’s a lot of new builds.

“It’s close to excellent schools, shopping and churches,” Mr. Allan said. “It’s also close to the QEW, 427, 401 [highways], so it’s a well-located house.”