Etobicoke sellers go with second-best, but unconditional, offer

Re/Max West Realty Inc.

19 Cowley Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $2,998,000 (September, 2021)

Selling price: $3,160,000 (September, 2021)

Taxes: $10,595 (2021)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agent: Luisa Piccirilli, Re/Max West Realty Inc.

The action

This French Chateau-inspired house was built in 2009 on a 50- by 150-foot corner lot.

This four-bedroom house opened its doors to buyers the day after another home came up for sale just down the street. But with few other offerings around Glen Park, it was still able to attract several competing bids.

“We had four offers on the table, but we didn’t accept the highest offer,” agent Luisa Piccirilli said. “We worked with the second-best offer because it was firm, without conditions.

“To have multiples happening on a $3-million plus home was not necessarily common ground pre-COVID. But right now, people are looking to get into great neighbourhoods with excellent schools and this house had that working for it.”

What they got

The eat-in kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a butler's pantry and double doors to the backyard.

This French château-inspired house was built in 2009 on a 50-foot-by-150-foot corner lot, with formal living and dining rooms, and more casual entertaining areas with fireplaces on the main and lower levels.

There are six bathrooms. The eat-in kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a butler’s pantry and double doors to the backyard patio and pool.

The agent’s take

The previous owners put in a saltwater pool with a hot tub about a year ago.

“Glen Park is a unique and amazing pocket because their community is very active,” Ms. Piccirilli said.

“They organize things like outdoor movie nights in the park.”

This particular house also held many extras, from Tesla chargers in the garage to a circular office with cathedral ceilings.

“It had beautiful stone on the exterior, but it also had a turret, which is not usual to see,” Ms. Piccirilli said.

“What was also really nice is [the sellers] invested a lot of money into the landscaping and backyard. They put in a saltwater pool with a hot tub about a year ago. And I’m finding now, the demand for swimming pools is unbelievable.”

