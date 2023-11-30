Open this photo in gallery: Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

30 Ruby Lang Lane, Toronto

Asking price: $999,000 (September, 2023)

Selling price: $1.27-million (September, 2023)

Previous selling price: $970,000 (March, 2018); $465,714 (February, 2009)

Taxes: $5,024 (2023)

Days on the market: Eight

Listing agent: Bill Thom, Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery: The top bid went $271,000 over the asking price.Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

In a townhouse complex abutting the Gardiner Expressway, this three-bedroom unit was posted in September with an asking price of $999,000, with offers welcomed after one week, a sales plan similar to that used by a more renovated unit across the street.

“We basically came out at the same time without knowing,” said agent Bill Thom. “They looked at offers the night before us, and sold it over asking. So naturally, we benefited too.”

“We had at least 20 showings, which in those days wasn’t bad, and we certainly had a few offers.”

The top bid went $271,000 over the asking price.

“The price is fair if you compare it to condo high-rise living, this offers you more space, and you’ll never get that for $1.27-million anywhere in the city,” said Mr. Thom.

“It’s still in good shape after only 10 years. It has a balcony, a fireplace, high ceilings and the kitchen was renovated by the owner.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: The townhouse has three bedrooms.Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

This three-bedroom townhouse has a street-level entrance, a den off the foyer and a double garage at the rear.

The next level has an open dining area between the living room and kitchen. The former has a gas fireplace and the latter is outfitted with an island, stainless steel appliances and double doors to a terrace.

The top two floors have a laundry room, bedrooms and two out of the home’s three bathrooms.

Tied land fees include water and total $212 monthly.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: The kitchen is outfitted with an island, stainless steel appliances and double doors to a terrace.Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

“It was well built and it’s a convenient location with access to highways, like the Gardiner Express or 427,” Mr. Thom said.

“And at one end of the development, there is a park and it’s well maintained.”