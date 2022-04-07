Special to The Globe and Mail

Special to The Globe and Mail

Sage Real Estate Ltd.

51 Wolverleigh Blvd., Toronto

Asking price: $899,000 (January, 2022)

Selling price: $1,511,000 (January, 2022)

Previous selling price: $432,000 (September, 2008); $195,000 (September, 1994)

Taxes: $4,289 (2021)

Days on the market: seven

Listing agent: Sandra Pate, Sage Real Estate Ltd.

The action

The house recently had a remodelling in the eat-in kitchen.Sage Real Estate Ltd.

Even a storm that dumped 55 centimetres of snow on Toronto couldn’t dampen interest in this semi that received 40 offers, selling for $612,000 over the list price.

Agent Sandra Pate said the owners, worried that a surge of Omicron infections might stifle buyer interest, set a very conservative asking price.

“Based on other waves, I thought we’d be OK, but it’s a big guessing game,” said Ms. Pate.

“Last year, I had a similar kind of house on Milverton [Boulevard] – with one bathroom and an unfinished basement – priced at $899,000 and sold it for around $1.2-million. So, I said, ‘We should go with $899,000 here because I don’t know what January is going to be like.’”

Showings started the day after a record snowfall, yet 121 made in-person visits. Almost none of the 40 offers had conditions attached.

“There were a bunch of offers that were low, a bunch in the middle, and a couple were way at the top … clumped together within $25,000 of each other.”

“The winning buyer did improve their offer dramatically.”

What they got

The living and dining rooms, which are split by the original staircase, both have new hardwood floors.Sage Real Estate Ltd.

This three-bedroom house was built over 100 years ago, but has had fairly recent updates, with new windows and operating systems, and remodelling in the bathroom and eat-in kitchen.

The living and dining rooms, which are split by the original staircase, both have new hardwood floors.

The 20- by 122-foot lot has a south-facing deck and perennial gardens at back and a parking pad in front.

The agent’s take

The house has a south-facing deck and perennial gardens at the back.Sage Real Estate Ltd.

“It’s a very sweet house that was nicely maintained, but there were no bells and whistles,” said Ms. Pate.

“It’s also on a great block because it’s around the corner and two blocks to the subway and the Danforth.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.