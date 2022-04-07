51 Wolverleigh Blvd., Toronto
Asking price: $899,000 (January, 2022)
Selling price: $1,511,000 (January, 2022)
Previous selling price: $432,000 (September, 2008); $195,000 (September, 1994)
Taxes: $4,289 (2021)
Days on the market: seven
Listing agent: Sandra Pate, Sage Real Estate Ltd.
The action
Even a storm that dumped 55 centimetres of snow on Toronto couldn’t dampen interest in this semi that received 40 offers, selling for $612,000 over the list price.
Agent Sandra Pate said the owners, worried that a surge of Omicron infections might stifle buyer interest, set a very conservative asking price.
“Based on other waves, I thought we’d be OK, but it’s a big guessing game,” said Ms. Pate.
“Last year, I had a similar kind of house on Milverton [Boulevard] – with one bathroom and an unfinished basement – priced at $899,000 and sold it for around $1.2-million. So, I said, ‘We should go with $899,000 here because I don’t know what January is going to be like.’”
Showings started the day after a record snowfall, yet 121 made in-person visits. Almost none of the 40 offers had conditions attached.
“There were a bunch of offers that were low, a bunch in the middle, and a couple were way at the top … clumped together within $25,000 of each other.”
“The winning buyer did improve their offer dramatically.”
What they got
This three-bedroom house was built over 100 years ago, but has had fairly recent updates, with new windows and operating systems, and remodelling in the bathroom and eat-in kitchen.
The living and dining rooms, which are split by the original staircase, both have new hardwood floors.
The 20- by 122-foot lot has a south-facing deck and perennial gardens at back and a parking pad in front.
The agent’s take
“It’s a very sweet house that was nicely maintained, but there were no bells and whistles,” said Ms. Pate.
“It’s also on a great block because it’s around the corner and two blocks to the subway and the Danforth.”
