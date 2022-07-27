Royal LePage Supreme Realty

319 Carlaw Ave., No. 1005, Toronto

Asking price: $989,888 (June, 2022)

Selling price: $1,250,000 (June, 2022)

Previous selling prices: $1,100,000 (February, 2020); $905,000 (July, 2018); $710,000 (January, 2017); $446,766 (June, 2012)

Taxes: $3,943 (2022)

Days on the market: Two

Listing agent: Ki Kim, Royal LePage Supreme Realty

The action

If a property ticks all the right boxes, it can still sell at a premium even in a softening market, says agent Ki Kim. That was the case with this two-bedroom penthouse in Leslieville. The buyer was so eager that an offer more that $260,000 over the asking price was filed just two days after it hit the market, short-circuiting an open house planned for the weekend.

“It was listed on a Thursday and closed on Friday night, which isn’t the norm right now,” Mr. Kim said.

“I had a whole bunch of people come into the open house and had agents call me after the fact saying, ‘If the deal doesn’t go through, please contact me, my client is interested.’”

What they got

In the northwest corner of a roughly 10-year-old building by Lamb Development Corp., this 1,033-square-foot corner unit has a triangular plan with walls of windows and a wraparound terrace.

Loft-like details include concrete finishes and columns in areas like the primary bedroom and one of two bathrooms.

Meanwhile, the kitchen between the open living and dining areas was refashioned with walnut cabinetry, a long island, and high-end Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances.

Monthly fees of $716 pay for water and heating, in addition to upkeep of media and party rooms and a rooftop deck.

The agent’s take

“It is a beautiful, two-bedroom penthouse unit in Leslieville with 180-degree, unobstructed views of the Toronto skyline, a $160,000 custom kitchen renovation, and a 600-square-foot terrace that wraps around every part of the unit,” Mr. Kim said.

“And the buyers really liked it had two-car parking, which is rare.”

