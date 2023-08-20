Open this photo in gallery: Silverhouse Real Estate Photography

6 Hemans Court, Ajax, Ont.

Asking price: $769,000 (May, 2023)

Selling price: $840,000 (May, 2023)

Previous selling price: $158,288 (December, 1998)

Taxes: $4,025 (2022)

Days on the market: Two

Listing agent: Daniel MacFarlane, The Weir Team

Open this photo in gallery: The unit has a standard two-storey plan with an eat-in kitchen and open living and dining areas.Silverhouse Real Estate Photography

The action

There were few townhouses on the market this spring in the Westney Heights pocket of Ajax, about 50 kilometres east of downtown Toronto. This two-bedroom model was given a new paint job and lighting to impress buyers, one of whom quickly brought forward an offer $71,000 over the asking price, which was accepted.

“We made minor changes, but it was an easier sell because we just brought it into the right decade,” said agent Daniel MacFarlane.

“The owner was ready to sell for quite some time, so when she got an offer that surpassed the number she had in mind and it was a firm offer on the table. It made sense to take it.”

Open this photo in gallery: In addition to a new paintjob and lighting, the townhouse also has recently updated heating and cooling systems.Silverhouse Real Estate Photography

What they got

This 25-year-old townhouse has a standard two-storey plan with an eat-in kitchen and open living and dining areas.

There are two bathrooms, an unfinished basement and recently updated heating and cooling systems.

The roof was also replaced on the double garage on the 20-by 110-foot lot.

Open this photo in gallery: Originally a three-bedroom unit, a wall was removed to convert one room into a larger suite.Silverhouse Real Estate Photography

The agent’s take

“It was a three-bedroom layout that was converted into two bedrooms by removing a portion of a wall, so it was basically like having two primary bedrooms,” said Mr. MacFarlane.

“People that were mostly coming through were families with young children or were looking to expand from an apartment or a condo into something with parking and a back yard.”

The property is also on a kid-friendly court. “It just loops around with townhouses all around it, so it’s extremely quiet and there’s not a lot of traffic, so kids can play on the street,” Mr. MacFarlane said.

“It’s also very close to a lot of schools… and close to the highway, so it’s set in a place where you’re not far from anything.”