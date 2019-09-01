Fashion District condo tidied and tagged for flash sale

32 Stewart St., No. 307, Toronto
Asking price: $499,000
Selling price: $560,000
Previous selling prices: $338,000 (2015); $330,000 (2011); $230,000 (2005); $180,322 (2004)
Taxes: $2,173 (2018)
Days on the market: One
Listing agents: Dwayne Evens, Christian Vermast and Paul Maranger, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada
The action
This one-bedroom suite at Stewart Lofts was dressed to its best not only with staged furniture pieces, but also freshly cleaned windows. In less than 24 hours mid-July, a handful of tours were conducted and another handful of appointments were cancelled upon the acceptance of a pre-emptive offer.
“It’s one of the quickest [sales] in the building,” agent Dwayne Evens said.
“[The sellers] weren’t into the idea of having it on the market for too long, so we priced it a little below where the market is to try to get a bully offer – or at least one offer on the offer night – so it would sell within a week.”
What they got
In 2004, this third-floor suite was completed with a mix of contemporary and loft-like details, such as concrete ceilings nine feet above and walls of south-facing windows along the bedroom and combined living and dining area.
Stylish conveniences include a renovated bathroom with Spanish tile flooring and an open concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
Ensuite laundry facilities, a locker and parking come with the unit. Water costs are included in monthly fees of $455.
The agent’s take
“It’s a great starter condo and it’s got exposed concrete ceilings and ducts that seems to be something a lot of people are going for,” Mr. Evens said.
“It’s right beside the Thompson [hotel] and you’re in the heart of King West and Portland has become quite a special street now with great restaurants and cafes.”
