 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate Fashion District condo tidied and tagged for flash sale

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Fashion District condo tidied and tagged for flash sale

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

32 Stewart St., No. 307, Toronto

Asking price: $499,000

Selling price: $560,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling prices: $338,000 (2015); $330,000 (2011); $230,000 (2005); $180,322 (2004)

Taxes: $2,173 (2018)

Days on the market: One

Listing agents: Dwayne Evens, Christian Vermast and Paul Maranger, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The suite was dressed to its best for buyers, not only with staged furniture pieces, but also freshly cleaned windows.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This one-bedroom suite at Stewart Lofts was dressed to its best not only with staged furniture pieces, but also freshly cleaned windows. In less than 24 hours mid-July, a handful of tours were conducted and another handful of appointments were cancelled upon the acceptance of a pre-emptive offer.

“It’s one of the quickest [sales] in the building,” agent Dwayne Evens said.

“[The sellers] weren’t into the idea of having it on the market for too long, so we priced it a little below where the market is to try to get a bully offer – or at least one offer on the offer night – so it would sell within a week.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The loft has an open concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

In 2004, this third-floor suite was completed with a mix of contemporary and loft-like details, such as concrete ceilings nine feet above and walls of south-facing windows along the bedroom and combined living and dining area.

Stylish conveniences include a renovated bathroom with Spanish tile flooring and an open concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

Ensuite laundry facilities, a locker and parking come with the unit. Water costs are included in monthly fees of $455.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The condo has exposed concrete ceilings and ducts.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“It’s a great starter condo and it’s got exposed concrete ceilings and ducts that seems to be something a lot of people are going for,” Mr. Evens said.

“It’s right beside the Thompson [hotel] and you’re in the heart of King West and Portland has become quite a special street now with great restaurants and cafes.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter