Fashion District condo tidied and tagged for flash sale

32 Stewart St., No. 307, Toronto

Asking price: $499,000

Selling price: $560,000

Previous selling prices: $338,000 (2015); $330,000 (2011); $230,000 (2005); $180,322 (2004)

Taxes: $2,173 (2018)

Days on the market: One

Listing agents: Dwayne Evens, Christian Vermast and Paul Maranger, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Open this photo in gallery The suite was dressed to its best for buyers, not only with staged furniture pieces, but also freshly cleaned windows. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This one-bedroom suite at Stewart Lofts was dressed to its best not only with staged furniture pieces, but also freshly cleaned windows. In less than 24 hours mid-July, a handful of tours were conducted and another handful of appointments were cancelled upon the acceptance of a pre-emptive offer.

“It’s one of the quickest [sales] in the building,” agent Dwayne Evens said.

“[The sellers] weren’t into the idea of having it on the market for too long, so we priced it a little below where the market is to try to get a bully offer – or at least one offer on the offer night – so it would sell within a week.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The loft has an open concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

In 2004, this third-floor suite was completed with a mix of contemporary and loft-like details, such as concrete ceilings nine feet above and walls of south-facing windows along the bedroom and combined living and dining area.

Stylish conveniences include a renovated bathroom with Spanish tile flooring and an open concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

Ensuite laundry facilities, a locker and parking come with the unit. Water costs are included in monthly fees of $455.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The condo has exposed concrete ceilings and ducts. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“It’s a great starter condo and it’s got exposed concrete ceilings and ducts that seems to be something a lot of people are going for,” Mr. Evens said.

“It’s right beside the Thompson [hotel] and you’re in the heart of King West and Portland has become quite a special street now with great restaurants and cafes.”

