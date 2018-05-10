 Skip to main content

Fast sale for Rosedale home during frosty conditions

Done Deal

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail

Done Deal, 3 Edgewood Cres., Toronto.

3 Edgewood Cres., Toronto

Asking price: $2.3-million

Selling price: $2.2-million

Taxes: $8,873 (2017)

Days on the market: 12

Listing and co-op agent: Elli Davis, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action: On a 42-by-100-foot corner lot near Chorley Park, this centre-hall home with a private driveway barely had two weeks of market exposure before scoring a $2.2-million contract finalized in February.

“It had a lot of interest and there were very few homes in the area for sale,” agent Elli Davis said. “The buyers were specifically looking for something in this area to upgrade to.”

What they got: Aside from a renovated eat-in kitchen, this four-bedroom residence largely preserved its traditional look and layout dating back to 1923.

It retains a formal dining room and separate living room with a gas fireplace and garden door.

A secondary recreation area and kitchen are found in the basement, which also has separate entry and one of four bathrooms.

The agent’s take: “The appeal was the area. It’s close to the TTC – a bus [route] goes through Rosedale – and Summerhill Market. And the schools in the area were very important to the buyer,” Ms. Davis said.

“The house is very charming, beautifully updated, but retained its original charm as a nice family house.”

A great deal of work also went into enhancing the exterior space. “Some people like corner lots because you get light from both sides – and it had south and west exposures,” Ms. Davis said.

“[Plus] it had a beautiful garden as the owner loved gardening and took great pride in it.”

