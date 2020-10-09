Fears that COVID-19 would drive down price of Lytton Park home prove unfounded

Open this photo in gallery Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston & Daniel Division

774 Duplex Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,759,000

Selling price: $1,749,000

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $7,967 (2019)

Days on the market: N/A

Listing agents: Carol Lome and Grant and Brayden Irwin, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston & Daniel Division

The action

Open this photo in gallery The kitchen has been modernized by upscale designers Powell & Bonnell. Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston & Daniel Division

The long-time owners of this 2½-storey house received an unsolicited offer of about $1.6-million, with the suggestion that the pandemic would only drive down its price. But agents familiar with the area reassured the owners that low inventory levels and high demand would buoy the price. Ultimately, they were proved correct, and the house sold in June for $1,749,000 following three days of off-market exposure.

“We had three or four sales that were very good comps for this house, and we were very adamant the house had $1.75- to $1.8-million value,” agent Carol Lome said.

“We had five or six showings and two offers, so the sellers realized the proper market value for their house.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The home has a centre-hall layout and a formal living room. Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston & Daniel Division

This three-bedroom house was built around 1925 with a classic centre-hall plan, complete with formal living and dining rooms. The living room also has a gas fireplace, hardwood floors and French doors to a wraparound patio.

Story continues below advertisement

Several areas of the 1,802-square-foot space have been modernized by upscale designers Powell & Bonnell, such as the two bathrooms and the eat-in kitchen, which now has Caesarstone countertops, marble backsplashes, skylights and French patio doors.

There’s a spa with a whirlpool tub in the 865-square-foot basement, and two-car parking on the 41-foot-by-50-foot lot.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery French doors open to a wraparound patio. Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston & Daniel Division

“It’s a perfect little house with big rooms," Ms. Lome said. "It had a good living room, dining room and chef’s kitchen with a breakfast room or den that all looked out over a wonderful deck.

“[Plus], this renovation was recent, so it was very current in design.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.