Re/Max Realtron Vadim Vilensky Realty Inc.

42 Pageant Ave., Vaughan, Ont.

Asking price: $998,000 (March, 2023)

Selling price: $1,213,000 (March, 2023)

Previous selling price: $757,070 (October, 2018)

Taxes: $4,324 (2022)

Days on the market: Eight

Listing agent: Vadim Vilensky, Re/Max Realtron Vadim Vilensky Realty

The action

The second floor has an eat-in kitchen.Re/Max Realtron Vadim Vilensky Realty Inc.

Just west of Highway 400, across from Canada’s Wonderland and Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital, this executive townhouse shared similarities with a couple of nearby houses up for sale, including one listed for $1.2-million. To set it apart, it was dressed up with a fresh coat of paint, pot lights and stylish furnishing with a list price of $998,000. Forty-six buyers were drawn inside and 15 made offers, including one who increased their bid to the winning $1.213-million.

“A lot of people think because the market is hot, things will sell, but it’s not always the case if you don’t put some money in, like painting it, adding pot lights or staging it,” said agent Vadim Vilensky.

“Four other homes came on the market right after us and none of them sold.”

What they got

The home has an open den and recreation area at ground level.Re/Max Realtron Vadim Vilensky Realty Inc.

In a fairly new townhouse community, this three-storey unit displays a modern brick-and-stone façade with a built-in garage out front and a semi-private yard at the rear.

Inside, there is about 2,200 square feet of living space, including an open den and recreation area at ground level.

The second floor has an eat-in kitchen and separate living room, both with balconies.

The three bedrooms are on the top floor. The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet and largest of four bathrooms.

Each month, parcel of tied land fees are $106.

The agent’s take

Re/Max Realtron Vadim Vilensky Realty Inc.

“There are two-storey homes that are all closer to 20 years old, so this is a great alternative being less than five years old,” said Mr. Vilensky, noting that the townhouse is two storeys rather than the typical two.

Suburban essentials are also within easy reach. “A lot of buyers prefer to be close to the highway so they can go straight to work,” Mr. Vilensky said.

“It’s also close to the new Vaughan hospital.”