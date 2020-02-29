Financing rules make co-ownership unit a hard sell

Open this photo in gallery Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

78 Warren Rd., No. 605, Toronto

Asking price: $419,500

Selling price: $410,000

Taxes: not available

Days on the market: 31

Listing and co-op agents: Dino Capocci and Lauretta Stewart, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

Last year, this co-ownership unit had a few offers fall apart at financing as buyers had to forgo traditional banks and deal with small credit unions demanding 30 per cent for a down payment.

To reel in a fresh batch of suitors, the $429,500 price was dropped by $10,000 in November. Marketing efforts eventually reached an out-of-town buyer who closed a deal in early December.

“It’s a beautiful unit for the price in the Casa Loma location, but the challenge is it’s more difficult to finance co-ownerships,” said agent Dino Capocci.

“You have to have more down [payment] and it eliminates a lot of buyers.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The unit is in a building just off St. Clair Avenue. Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

This 656-square-foot suite contains one bedroom and an open living and dining area with updated kitchen facilities.

Monthly fees of $654 include water and heating costs, as well as property taxes.

The agent’s take

“You’re on a street with multimillion-dollar houses and you’re steps to St. Clair [Avenue] with the streetcar right there, and you’re very close to Avenue [Road],” Mr. Capocci said.

“About two years ago, the owner did nice renovations – redid the floors and the kitchen – and put in new appliances and a brand-new bathroom with subway tiles.”

