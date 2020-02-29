 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Financing rules make co-ownership unit a hard sell

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

78 Warren Rd., No. 605, Toronto

Asking price: $419,500

Selling price: $410,000

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: not available

Days on the market: 31

Listing and co-op agents: Dino Capocci and Lauretta Stewart, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

Last year, this co-ownership unit had a few offers fall apart at financing as buyers had to forgo traditional banks and deal with small credit unions demanding 30 per cent for a down payment.

To reel in a fresh batch of suitors, the $429,500 price was dropped by $10,000 in November. Marketing efforts eventually reached an out-of-town buyer who closed a deal in early December.

“It’s a beautiful unit for the price in the Casa Loma location, but the challenge is it’s more difficult to finance co-ownerships,” said agent Dino Capocci.

“You have to have more down [payment] and it eliminates a lot of buyers.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The unit is in a building just off St. Clair Avenue.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

This 656-square-foot suite contains one bedroom and an open living and dining area with updated kitchen facilities.

Monthly fees of $654 include water and heating costs, as well as property taxes.

The agent’s take

“You’re on a street with multimillion-dollar houses and you’re steps to St. Clair [Avenue] with the streetcar right there, and you’re very close to Avenue [Road],” Mr. Capocci said.

“About two years ago, the owner did nice renovations – redid the floors and the kitchen – and put in new appliances and a brand-new bathroom with subway tiles.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies