55 Samantha Circle, Richmond Hill, Ont.

Asking price: $1,395,000 (August, 2022)

Selling price: $1,625,000 (August, 2022)

Previous selling price: $319,900 (January, 1989)

Taxes: $6,961 (2022)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agents: Andre Kutyan and Robert Greenberg, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The living room has a cathedral ceiling with a half-flight of stairs up to a dining area and family room.

The action

There were 55 detached, two-storey houses listed for sale this August in the Doncrest area of Richmond Hill, all priced between $1-million and $2-million. To make it stand out in the crowd, this four-bedroom house was priced on the low end. The strategy resulted in 15 purchase offers, many significantly over the asking price though some came with conditions attached or other flaws. The sellers ultimately accepted a bid of $1.625-million.

“I had three buyers that were north of $1.6-million in my first round, and I had a $1.7-million offer, but it was conditional and didn’t have a bank draft or certified cheque,” said agent Andre Kutyan.

“Regardless of what’s happening on the market, my goal is to go with a firm deal.”

The eat-in kitchen has updated granite countertops, stainless steel appliances.

What they got

Built in the 1980s, this brick house has 2,366 square feet of living space, including a living room with cathedral ceiling and a half-flight of stairs up to a dining area and family room.

The eat-in kitchen has updated granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and opens to a two-tiered deck. The 44- by 110-foot grounds can also be reached through a recreation area in the basement.

The home has three bathrooms and a mudroom with laundry facilities and access into the double garage.

A recreation area in the basement opens to the yard.

The agent’s take

“This is almost like a back-split where you walk in and there’s a living room, foyer and mudroom on one level, then you go up to the kitchen and family room, and another level up to the bedrooms,” Mr. Kutyan said.

“It also has a full walkout basement, which is nice.”

“This property backs onto a greenbelt/conservation area with a pond, so that was a plus,” Mr. Kutyan said.

“Doncrest is pretty high in demand. It has a lot of amenities nearby – the 407, transit and retail.”