First bid on Bowmanville bungalow fails, but negotiations end in success

2663 Taunton Rd., Bowmanville, Ont.

Asking price: $979,000 (March 2024)

Previous asking price: $849,900 (February 2024)

Selling price: $930,000 (March 2024)

Previous selling price: $905,000 (May 2023); $715,000 (June 2017); $365,000 (June 2012); $186,500 (November 1995)

Taxes: $5,543 (2023)

Property days on market: 24

Listing agents: Elias Ben Khelifa and Munira Ravji, Engel & Völkers Toronto City

The action

'You're still close to Courtice and other towns as well, so it feels like you're outside of the city, but you're in a city,' the agent says.

There was no sugarcoating the fact this roughly 40-year-old bungalow had some drawbacks, like its unremarkable finishings and location on a busy thoroughfare. It was originally listed at an asking price of $849,900 to compensate for these disadvantages. The result, one week later, was three offers from prospective buyers, but the sellers were not impressed with any of them.

“There’s considerable work to do in the home, and Taunton is an extremely busy road,” said agent Munira Ravji.

“All the offers were from first-time home buyers, so people weren’t ready to bring it to the mark [the sellers] were looking for.”

In response, the sellers hiked their price to $979,000. The new strategy drew two new offers. At the same time, one of the previous bidders returned, willing to negotiate. Eventually, their modified offer of $930,000 was accepted by the sellers.

“We were able to find common ground after having weeks of conversations,” Ms. Ravji said.

What they got

The bungalow has a traditional layout with an eat-in kitchen.

This three-bedroom bungalow has a traditional layout with an eat-in kitchen and open living and dining area with a fireplace and double doors to a south-facing deck.

The basement was recently finished with a guest room, one of three bathrooms, and a recreation area with a set of patio doors.

For parking, there is an attached double garage and a circular driveway that can fit ten vehicles.

The agent’s take

There is an open living and dining area with a fireplace and double doors to a south-facing deck.

“You have a lot of room, space and land, which is slowly dwindling nowadays,” Ms. Ravji said.

“You’re still close to Courtice and other towns as well, so it feels like you’re outside of the city, but you’re in a city.”