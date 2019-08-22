First bidder takes keys to renovated Leslieville home

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

63 Brooklyn Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,499,900

Selling price: $1.8-million

Previous selling prices: $880,000 (2012); $680,000 (2008); $530,000 (2007)

Taxes: $6,649 (2019)

Days on the market: Four

Listing agent: Jenelle Cameron, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The action

This three-storey house on a 25-foot-by-120-foot lot just north of Queen Street East had been extensively renovated and was priced to attract immediate attention.

One visitor acted swiftly to make an offer strong enough to deter competition.

“It’s so beautiful, I assumed it would sell pretty quickly or on the offer night,” agent Jenelle Cameron said.

“Quite often, the bully [offer] doesn’t win because everyone else now knows it must be a really good offer and have to submit even higher, but in this case, they were successful.”

What they got

In recent years, renovations were undertaken by several owners to keep this 114-year-old house fashionable and functional, complete with a lower-level in-law suite with one bedroom, a kitchen, dining area and recreation room.

Above grade, entertaining areas include an enclosed den on the main floor and a central entertaining space with an electric fireplace. The rear kitchen features heated slate floors, granite counters and sliding doors to a fenced-in backyard and three-car parking.

The agent’s take

“This street in particular is a very popular, highly sought-after street in Leslieville,” Ms. Cameron said.

“It’s a really pretty, one-way street … and the location is amazing, you can walk everywhere and it’s so close to downtown.”

This four-bedroom house is also sizable and stylish. “It was pretty extensively renovated … so there really wouldn’t be anything left to do,” Ms. Cameron said.

“It’s unique in the way it’s laid out with an enclosed front porch, which is nice, a big family room or den right at the front entrance … then it’s an open concept living and kitchen [quarters].”

