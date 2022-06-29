Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

3 Sivyer Cres., Ajax, Ont.

Asking price: $1,249,900 (March, 2022)

Selling price: $1,360,000 (April, 2022)

Previous selling price: $402,400 (June, 2009); $321,583 (November, 2005)

Taxes: $6,766 (2022)

Days on the market: Eight

Listing agent: Jenelle Cameron, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The action

Despite competition from another house on the same quiet crescent street in Ajax, about 50 kilometres east of Toronto, this four-bedroom home received four offers. The best offer was accepted, but fell through after the prospective buyer failed to provide a promised deposit cheque.

“This is only the second time this has ever happened to me where the buyer didn’t come through with the deposit cheque,” said agent Jenelle Cameron.

“But things were starting to get weird in the market, and we were seeing things fall through all over the place.”

The three other bidders were informed of the fallout, and one buyer was open to renegotiating a $1.36-million deal.

“Two decided all of a sudden they weren’t interested and the fourth was, but we really had to negotiate on price,” Ms. Cameron said.

What they got

This two-storey house sits on a 48- by 84-foot corner lot and has an unfinished basement and a built-in double garage.

The front foyer separates the living and dining areas. Along the south end of the main floor – overlooking the yard – there is a family room with a gas fireplace and an eat-in kitchen with new quartz countertops and backsplashes.

The agent’s take

“Being a corner house gave it a lot more light and open space than some of the other properties, so it’s definitely one of the nicest models in that development,” Ms. Cameron said.

“It’s a good family home, and in a really nice community as well.”

