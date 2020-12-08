First offer fails on financing in Etobicoke condo sale

Open this photo in gallery Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

2269 Lake Shore Blvd. W., No. 1404, Toronto

Asking price: $539,900 (Aug., 2020)

Previous asking price: $565,900 (Aug., 2020); $579,900 (July, 2020)

Selling price: $535,000 (Aug., 2020)

Previous selling price: $335,000 (June, 2016); $235,500 (Oct., 2007); $226,000 (Aug., 2006); $219,500 (Dec., 2004)

Taxes: $1,793 (2020)

Days on the market: one

Listing agent: Ed Allan, Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

The action

Suites for sale at Marina del Rey by Humber Bay Park would typically log several showings a day, but the paperwork now required to gain visitor access reduced visits to this one-bedroom plus den unit to a trickle. A price reduction succeeded in producing one offer, but that fell apart at financing. A second price drop brought in a solid $535,000 bid.

The paperwork now required to gain visitor access reduced visits to this one-bedroom plus den unit to a trickle.

“A lot of properties that would have gotten showings are not getting showings because of the COVID-19 forms,” said agent Ed Allan.

“Another issue happening now is a lot of buyers aren’t rechecking with banks to make sure they qualify for financing. Just because you were qualified four months ago, doesn’t mean you qualify today.”

What they got

This east-facing suite was built roughly 30 years ago, but it was refreshed in 2017 with a new bathroom and updated laminate flooring in the bedroom, den and living area.

A second price drop brought in a solid $535,000 bid.

The unit comes with ensuite laundry machines, and parking.

Monthly fees of $655 pay for utilities, cable and 24-hour concierge, as well as use of a gym, indoor pool and squash and tennis courts within the gated, high-rise community.

The agent’s take

“It’s in an enclave of its own and the whole unit faces the harbour and a private park,” said Mr. Allan.

“[The complex] also has a very good sports and recreation facility.”

