 Skip to main content
Done Deal

First offer fails on financing in Etobicoke condo sale

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

2269 Lake Shore Blvd. W., No. 1404, Toronto

Asking price: $539,900 (Aug., 2020)

Previous asking price: $565,900 (Aug., 2020); $579,900 (July, 2020)

Story continues below advertisement

Selling price: $535,000 (Aug., 2020)

Previous selling price: $335,000 (June, 2016); $235,500 (Oct., 2007); $226,000 (Aug., 2006); $219,500 (Dec., 2004)

Taxes: $1,793 (2020)

Days on the market: one

Listing agent: Ed Allan, Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

The action

Suites for sale at Marina del Rey by Humber Bay Park would typically log several showings a day, but the paperwork now required to gain visitor access reduced visits to this one-bedroom plus den unit to a trickle. A price reduction succeeded in producing one offer, but that fell apart at financing. A second price drop brought in a solid $535,000 bid.

Open this photo in gallery

The paperwork now required to gain visitor access reduced visits to this one-bedroom plus den unit to a trickle.

Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

“A lot of properties that would have gotten showings are not getting showings because of the COVID-19 forms,” said agent Ed Allan.

Story continues below advertisement

“Another issue happening now is a lot of buyers aren’t rechecking with banks to make sure they qualify for financing. Just because you were qualified four months ago, doesn’t mean you qualify today.”

What they got

This east-facing suite was built roughly 30 years ago, but it was refreshed in 2017 with a new bathroom and updated laminate flooring in the bedroom, den and living area.

Open this photo in gallery

Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

Open this photo in gallery

A second price drop brought in a solid $535,000 bid.

Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

The unit comes with ensuite laundry machines, and parking.

Monthly fees of $655 pay for utilities, cable and 24-hour concierge, as well as use of a gym, indoor pool and squash and tennis courts within the gated, high-rise community.

The agent’s take

“It’s in an enclave of its own and the whole unit faces the harbour and a private park,” said Mr. Allan.

“[The complex] also has a very good sports and recreation facility.”

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

The unit comes with ensuite laundry machines, and parking.

Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies