51 Rowntree Ave., Toronto

51 Rowntree Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $959,000 (August, 2023)

Previous asking price: $979,000 (July, 2023)

Selling price: $953,000 (August, 2023)

Previous selling prices: $719,000 (November, 2019); $600,000 (March, 2017); $233,500 (April, 2007); $168,000 (November, 2006)

Taxes: $2,631 (2023)

Days on the market: Six

Property days on market: 36

Listing agent: Kimmé Myles, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

The house has had some updates, including hardwood flooring in two bedrooms and the living and dining rooms.

This semi-detached house was one of only a few properties for sale late this summer near Stock Yards Village. Its relative rarity helped in racking up dozens of visitors over four weeks, but no purchase offer emerged. To goad things along, the property was relisted with $20,000 taken off the asking price. Finally, a buyer came forward ready to negotiate and cut a deal for $953,000.

“August is not always a busy time of year compared to say, May or June, and buyers were starting to become quite discerning with high rates,” said agent Kimmé Myles. “This house attracts first-time buyers, so right now, every penny counts.”

“People loved the house, but we had feedback that the basement was too low or that it was [siding] on a laneway, whereas in a stronger market earlier this year, we would not have had those kinds of rebuttals.”

What they got

Updated stone flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.

This two-storey house constructed in 1925 has had some updates, including hardwood flooring in two bedrooms and the living and dining rooms and updated stone flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.

The basement has a second bathroom, a guest bedroom and a recreation area.

There is a south-facing deck and parking for one vehicle on the 18- by 86-foot lot.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“What made it quite unique is it did not look like any of the houses in the area,” said Ms. Myles.

“It was on a laneway, which allowed for privacy at the end of the row, and you get nice east light coming in, and it was beautifully landscaped with tall cedars.”

The interiors were also fashionable and functional. “It’s modern, yet it has charm,” Ms. Myles said.

“The kitchen and bathrooms had been updated, and there were new windows, furnace and relatively new AC.”