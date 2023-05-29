Special to The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery: William Kwok/William Kwok

78 Marble Arch Cres., Toronto

Asking price: $999,000 (March, 2023)

Selling price: $1,154,000 (March, 2023)

Taxes: $3,438 (2022)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agents: Belinda Lelli and Suzanne Stephens, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery: This three-bedroom house has had several recent updates.William Kwok/William Kwok

This 1½-storey house on the triangular-shaped, 41-by 104-foot lot backs onto a hydro corridor, a disadvantage when comparing it to other houses recently sold in the neighbourhood, and one reason why the sellers chose to list just below $1-million.

“Some of the other homes priced below market value did sell,” said agent Suzanne Stephens, “and there were a couple that were sitting for a while. So I suggested we price it lower.”

“Lots of people live near hydro towers and it’s not an issue, but some people are worried about it. For this particular home, even though it backs onto a hydro corridor, there’s no tower right behind the house.”

“This quiet crescent drew many families as it is not a busy street,” said co-listing agent Belinda Lelli.

“Very few homes come up for sale on this street, which speaks to families enjoying the many coveted amenities, such as TTC at your door, parks, a library, places of worship and proximity to both TCDSB and TDSB schools.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: The eat-in kitchen has quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.William Kwok/William Kwok

This three-bedroom house has had several recent updates, including new mechanics, two remodelled bathrooms, and a finished basement with recreation and laundry rooms.

The bedrooms and living room have hardwood flooring. The adjacent eat-in kitchen has quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.

An oversized garage with a loft above has also been refurbished.

Open this photo in gallery: An oversized garage with a loft above has been refurbished.William Kwok/William Kwok

The agent’s take

“The home was totally turnkey,” Ms. Stephens said.

“A really cool feature was a garage that was equipped with heat and electricity, so people could work on their cars or have a workshop… and above was a loft so you could have a guest staying there or use it as an office.”