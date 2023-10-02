Open this photo in gallery: Soare Productions

209 Cortleigh Blvd., Toronto

Asking price: $4,195,000 (July, 2023)

Selling price: $4.6-million (July, 2023)

Previous selling price: $1,990,000 (September, 2011); $1,505,000 (July, 2002); $1,050,000 (June, 1998)

Taxes: $16,423 (2023)

Days on the market: Five

Listing agents: Carol Lome and Brayden Irwin, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

The action

The five-bedroom, family home checked all the boxes, said real estate agent Brayden Irwin.

The sellers improved key areas of this large, detached 2½-storey house and hoped to maximize their return. Properties often sell quickly in Lytton Park and this house was no different, bringing in five offers within five days of listing. All bids were above the $4.2-million asking price, with the winner coming in at $4.6-million.

“This was a magnificent, five-bedroom, family home that checked all the boxes,” said agent Brayden Irwin. “We painted and staged it to make sure it appealed to those move-up buyers.”

“As a result… it got five offers and sold over asking,” he said. “There are still a lot of people looking to buy in Toronto.”

What they got

This 90-year-old house now has 3,736 square feet of living space.

The last few owners updated and expanded this 90-year-old house. It now has 3,736 square feet of living space, including both formal and casual entertaining and dining areas on the main floor.

Modernized areas include five updated bathrooms and an open-concept servery and kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and double doors to a stone terrace facing south.

A long driveway and double garage occupy part of the 50-by-134-foot lot.

The agent’s take

Modernized areas include five updated bathrooms and an open-concept servery and kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and double doors to a stone terrace facing south.

“One thing that’s a bit unique [in this house] is this has a third storey, and a lot of homes [in this area] are two-storeys,” said Mr. Irwin.

“At the back of the house, in the addition, it has a large kitchen/family room with a big wall of glass, which is really popular,” Mr. Irwin said. The addition also extended the primary bedroom suite on the second floor, giving it a walk-in closet and large ensuite bathroom.

“A lot of mouldings and decorative features inside were still maintained to keep that traditional charm,” Mr. Irwin said.

