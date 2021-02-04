 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Fixer-upper in prime Yorkville draws top dollar

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

22 Webster Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $2.2-million (October, 2020)

Selling price: $2.8-million (November, 2020)

Previous selling price: $367,500 (March, 1993)

Taxes: $10,926 (2020)

Days on the market: seven

Listing agents: Dino Capocci and Lauretta Stewart, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The Action

The agents for this semi-detached were upfront about its need for a major upgrade, but on the strength of its location alone, six bidders engaged in a daylong contest to own it. In the end, it sold for $600,000 over the asking price.

“It’s in prime Yorkville, so not a lot comes up,” agent Dino Capocci said. “Stuff that does come up on Hazelton [Avenue] is $4-million and up, so at $2.2-million, we though we would get some action.”

The basement is unfinished and there is parking for one car on the 23-by-99-foot lot.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

“We started looking at offers around 11 a.m. and didn’t finish until 6 p.m., and I never take that long. Usually I’m quick with my multiple offers, but it was competitive. Out of six [bidders], three really wanted it.”

What they got

This 2½-storey structure is approaching 100 years old and has a red-brick façade and pitched roofline. In the formal living and dining rooms, the ceilings are nine- to 12-foot high.

There is an eat-in kitchen with access to the fenced-in backyard, two bathrooms and five bedrooms on the upper floors.

The basement is unfinished and there is parking for one car on the 23-by-99-foot lot.

The agent’s take

“It’s a project house,” Mr. Capocci said, “so it’ll need some work to it, but it still has character. It has the coveted parking at the front, and you’re right there between Avenue and Hazelton, which is a big draw.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more.

