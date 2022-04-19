27 Hughey Cres., Toronto
Asking price: $1.1-million (January, 2022)
Selling price: $1,281,786 (February, 2022)
Taxes: $3,568 (2022)
Days on the market: Four
Listing agents: Mary Jo Vradis and Meray Mansour, Rare Real Estate
The action
This three-bedroom bungalow on a 50- by 100-foot corner lot is due for a major makeover, a requirement that would normally scare away buyers inexperienced with renovation projects. However, it is close to the new light rail line on Eglinton Avenue - due to come into operation by the end of the year – which was a redeeming feature for many house hunters.
“Because the LRT is coming across, we knew we’d get more [interest], but … we weren’t expecting the kind of activity we got,” said agent Mary Jo Vradis. She counted 60 visitors over four days.
“It needed a ton of work, so there were investors, but we also had a lot of end users, which was surprising for us.”
In the end it was an end user who came forward with the best offer of the 11 submitted, a bid of $1,281,786, free of conditions.
“The [property] values in Scarborough are going through the roof,” said Ms. Vradis.
“Out of 11 offers, maybe four were very strong, and then it was a matter of terms. There was a clear winner.”
What they got
This brick bungalow with an attached garage has over 1,000 square feet of living space, with open living and dining areas.
There are full bathrooms on each level, plus two recreation rooms in the basement.
The agent’s take
“It’s for someone who wants to move into the neighbourhood, and could gut reno it and then live in it,” said Ms. Vradis.
“It’s a very good size lot, and the location is good in terms of transit.”
