Flow of offers for family-friendly home hard to stop

Open this photo in gallery Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

94 Glengrove Ave., W., Toronto

Asking price: $2,559,000

Selling price: $2,575,000

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $11,010 (2019)

Days on the market: Two

Listing agents: Carol Lome and Brayden Irwin, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

The action

Open this photo in gallery Hardwood floors and crown mouldings add character to the entertaining areas. Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

This three-storey house on a 35-by-125-foot lot got a purchase offer its first day on the market, but the sellers turned it down as only 20 prospective buyers had a chance to tour the house. The next day, they got two more.

“It came on the market the last week of February and our market was starting to move along in Lytton Park because there hadn’t been many listings over the $2-million mark,” agent Carol Lome said.

“There have been three – and they’ve all sold very quickly.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The home's updated kitchen has stainless-steel appliances, granite-topped counters and an island. Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

With a third-floor addition to the original 1920s brick structure with a mansard roof, this house now has more than 3,825 square feet of living space, including six bedrooms, five bathrooms and a lower level recreation room.

Story continues below advertisement

Hardwood floors and crown mouldings add character to the dining room and two entertaining areas, one of which has a fireplace and the other sliding doors to a wide deck, private yard and garage.

The kitchen has been updated with stainless-steel appliances, granite-topped counters and an island.

The agent’s take

“Its a centre hall [residence] and a little raised from the street, so it has great curb appeal,” Ms. Lome said.

“It was three storeys, and each room was quite a good shape and size.”

The home’s allure was complemented by child-friendly amenities nearby. “Young families wanted to get into the neighbourhood,” Ms. Lome said.

“It’s close to John Ross [Robertson Jr. Public School] and Havergal [College], so it ticked all the boxes.”

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.