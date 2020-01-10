Forest Hill condo goes for full asking price

Open this photo in gallery Royal LePage Real Estate Service Ltd.

260 Heath St. W, No. 1003, Toronto

Asking price: $1,199,000

Selling price: $1,199,000

Previous selling price: $475,000 (2007)

Taxes: $4,614 (2019)

Days on the market: 11

Listing and co-op agent: Elli Davis, Royal LePage Real Estate Service Ltd.

The action

Few units at the Village Terraces building go on the market.

Units rarely change hands at the Village Terraces building, so this two-bedroom-plus-den corner suite presented a rare glimpse into the established high-rise one block north of St Clair Avenue West. Sixteen shoppers toured the unit but showings came to a halt once a full-price offer came in and was accepted in late October.

“The whole area of Forest Hill Village is in very high demand and units sell quite quickly,” agent Elli Davis said.

“It really appeals to downsizers or professionals.”

What they got

The open living and dining area has hardwood floors.

Constructed nearly 40 years ago, this 1,492-square-foot suite has an enclosed den and separate kitchen, as well as open living and dining area with hardwood floors and sliding doors to a southwest-facing balcony.

There are two bathrooms and laundry machines. A storage locker and parking come with the unit.

Monthly fees of $1,614 pay for utilities, cable, 24-hour concierge, a gym, party room and outdoor pool.

The agent’s take

The balcony's southwest view partially overlooks a ravine.

“The appeal was the fact it had two bedrooms and a den,” Ms. Davis said.

“It had a very nice, southwest corner view partially over a ravine and towards the lake and the Bathurst and St. Clair area,” Ms. Davis said.

“And the location is excellent. It’s very close to the subway, Forest Hill Village and parks. Everything is there at your convenience.”

