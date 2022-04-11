Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

41 Shallmar Blvd., Toronto

Asking price: $2,999,000 (February, 2022)

Selling price: $3,458,000 (February, 2022)

Taxes: $10,968 (2021)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agent: Elise Stern, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The five-bedroom house was built in the 1960s and last renovated in the 1970s.Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

It had been nearly a year since the last house sold on this quiet street running parallel to the Kay Gardner Beltline Trail, so agent Elise Stern expected a good turnout for this five-bedroom house. The property was opened to in-person tours for one week in February. On the seventh day, four purchase offers were put forward, some of which included personal letters to the long-time owners.

“Offers were all over the asking price, all unconditional and all had good deposits, and the first and second bids were very close,” said Ms. Stern.

“The sellers were happy to sell it to a family that would raise their kids there because it was a happy and very special place for them.”

The house still has a traditional eat-in kitchen and dining room.Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

What they got

This two-storey house was built in the 1960s and was last renovated in the 1970s and still has a traditional eat-in kitchen and formal living and dining rooms.

Behind the attached double garage is a sunken family room with an exit to a south-facing patio. Another recreation area and kitchen are in the basement.

Upstairs, the primary bedroom has a rear deck and a five-piece ensuite, which is the largest of four bathrooms.

A sunken family room exits to a south-facing patio.Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The agent’s take

“It’s a larger house on a 50- by 121-foot lot,” Ms. Stern said.

“It’s in a very desirable area and the street doesn’t have much turnover because it’s in a good school district and had good access to transit.”

The basement includes a second recreation area.Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

