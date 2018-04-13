Forest Hill penthouse nabbed after year-long wait

Open this photo in gallery Done Deal, 18 Lower Village Gate, Ph. 9, Toronto.

18 Lower Village Gate, Ph. 9, Toronto

Asking price: $1,595,000

Selling price: $ 1,665,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling prices: $805,000 (2011); $480,000 (2004); $405,000 (1999)

Taxes: $5,200 (2017)

Days on the market: One

Listing agents: Elli Davis and Shawn Venasse, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action: Seven buyers rushed to inspect this two-bedroom penthouse in late January, as it was the first vacancy in the top floors of the Lower Village Gate building since last spring.

“The supply has been so minimal, there’s a lot of people waiting to get into the building,” agent Elli Davis said . “The buyer was very keen to buy it and wanted to give the seller a very good offer to secure the property.”

What they got: On the seventh floor of one of the two buildings that make up the Lower Village Gate project, this 1,595-square-foot unit was kept in good shape with renovations to the kitchen and master ensuite.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The living and dining areas are fairly open with large windows and walkouts to a balcony, as well as a fireplace.

The unit includes ensuite laundry facilities, a locker and two-car parking. Monthly fees of $1,475 pay for utilities and cable, along with a 24-hour gatehouse, gym, recreation room and outdoor pool.

The agent’s take: “It’s a penthouse, which offered higher ceilings, wood-burning fireplace and skylight over the foyer,” Ms. Davis said .

“It’s well located near Forest Hill Village, [a short] walk to the subway and St. Clair and Bathurst, and a big Loblaws store.”