Open this photo in gallery: Silverhouse Real Estate Photography

48 Rosedale Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $12.75-million (October, 2023)

Selling price: $11.5-million (November, 2023)

Taxes: $41,822 (2022)

Days on the market: ten

Listing agents: Nigel Denham and Penny Brown, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Open this photo in gallery: The house was home to Alex Gooderham, a member of the family that founded Canada’s largest 19th-century distillery, Gooderham and Worts.Silverhouse Real Estate Photography

The action

This three-storey Georgian was built in 1922 as the home of Alex Gooderham, a member of the family that founded Canada’s largest 19th-century distillery, Gooderham and Worts. Priced at $12.75-million, the owners, uninterested in a drawn-out selling process, accepted an offer of $11.5-million from one of the first five visitors to the house.

Agent Nigel Denham said the sellers didn’t want the sale to “drag on into a multi-month process with price changes and whatnot.”

“We figured we’d get a local buyer, likely already living in Rosedale, like a move-up buyer coming from a lovely house in its own right, but looking for a real trophy property and trophy address, like 48 Rosedale Rd.”

The deal closes Dec. 20.

Open this photo in gallery: The three-storey Georgian was built in 1922 and was painstakingly renovated in the 1990s, preserving its historic grandeur.

Open this photo in gallery: The interior was also expanded and now has 6,346 square feet of living space, with work completed by true artisans, master craftsmen, master carpenters and millworkers for the mouldings, medallions and intricate details.Silverhouse Real Estate Photography

What they got

The heritage-designated home sits at the foot of a circular driveway on a 73-by-135-foot lot. The structure was extensively renovated in the 1990s with all new mechanical workings and a restoration of the red brick façade. The interior was also expanded and now has 6,346 square feet of living space, including four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a butler’s pantry, and a great room with 20-foot beamed ceilings.

Fireplaces with mantles from Paris anchor the sunroom, living and dining rooms, one of two dens, and one bedroom.

There is a sauna in the basement.

Open this photo in gallery: Rare details in the home include fireplaces with mantles from Paris anchor the sunroom that anchor the sunroom and 20-foot beamed ceilings in the great room.

Open this photo in gallery: Silverhouse Real Estate Photography

The agent’s take

“It was built for Alex Gooderham, one of the Gooderham family members and one of Toronto’s original, great families who built the city we know today on the heels of their liquor empire,” said Mr. Denham.

“When our clients did the renos, they hired true artisans, master craftsmen, master carpenters and millworkers for all the mouldings, medallions and intricate details,” Mr. Denham said.

“It’s a classic Georgian people tend to love because they’re timeless and stately, and in this instance, its A-rating [heritage status] added value.”

“People just don’t build houses like that anymore.”