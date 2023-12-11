48 Rosedale Rd., Toronto
Asking price: $12.75-million (October, 2023)
Selling price: $11.5-million (November, 2023)
Taxes: $41,822 (2022)
Days on the market: ten
Listing agents: Nigel Denham and Penny Brown, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada
The action
This three-storey Georgian was built in 1922 as the home of Alex Gooderham, a member of the family that founded Canada’s largest 19th-century distillery, Gooderham and Worts. Priced at $12.75-million, the owners, uninterested in a drawn-out selling process, accepted an offer of $11.5-million from one of the first five visitors to the house.
Agent Nigel Denham said the sellers didn’t want the sale to “drag on into a multi-month process with price changes and whatnot.”
“We figured we’d get a local buyer, likely already living in Rosedale, like a move-up buyer coming from a lovely house in its own right, but looking for a real trophy property and trophy address, like 48 Rosedale Rd.”
The deal closes Dec. 20.
What they got
The heritage-designated home sits at the foot of a circular driveway on a 73-by-135-foot lot. The structure was extensively renovated in the 1990s with all new mechanical workings and a restoration of the red brick façade. The interior was also expanded and now has 6,346 square feet of living space, including four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a butler’s pantry, and a great room with 20-foot beamed ceilings.
Fireplaces with mantles from Paris anchor the sunroom, living and dining rooms, one of two dens, and one bedroom.
There is a sauna in the basement.
The agent’s take
“It was built for Alex Gooderham, one of the Gooderham family members and one of Toronto’s original, great families who built the city we know today on the heels of their liquor empire,” said Mr. Denham.
“When our clients did the renos, they hired true artisans, master craftsmen, master carpenters and millworkers for all the mouldings, medallions and intricate details,” Mr. Denham said.
“It’s a classic Georgian people tend to love because they’re timeless and stately, and in this instance, its A-rating [heritage status] added value.”
“People just don’t build houses like that anymore.”