Open this photo in gallery: Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

445 Roxton Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $2,385,000 (September, 2023)

Selling price: $2.34-million (October, 2023)

Previous selling price: $1,755,000 (December, 2017)

Taxes: $8,555 (2023)

Days on the market: 11

Listing agents: Paul Maranger and Christian Vermast, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Open this photo in gallery: The kitchen has quartz countertops, an oversized island and stainless-steel appliances.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This 10-year-old house has a brick façade that fits in among older homes lining a street running between Bloor and College streets, but its interior design was a notch above. Its appeal brought in one early offer, but that quickly collapsed. A second offer laid the stage for further negotiations, culminating in a deal at $45,000 under the asking price.

“There was nothing like this because it’s so well renovated by the designer, Cameron MacNeil, one of the former editors of Canadian House & Home magazine,” said agent Paul Maranger.

“[Days on market] would be three to four weeks on average in that neighbourhood, so 11 days now is considered very fast.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This three-bedroom house was recently modernized in key areas, including two bathrooms revamped with heated floors, and a kitchen refashioned with quartz countertops, an oversized island and stainless-steel appliances.

On the main floor, one of the two entertaining areas features double doors to an updated patio with a gas fire pit and combined shed and double garage.

The basement has its own entrance, kitchen and recreation area, in addition to a guest bedroom and bathroom.

The agent’s take

“The lower level could be a basement apartment … which is in demand with house prices the way they are,” Mr. Maranger said. “It helps people get into the market and offset their mortgage costs.”

“It has an insanely incredible garage that would make any car lover weep. Most people neglect their garage, but this was fully drywalled, had vaulted ceilings with storage above, lots of windows, and a divided area for a shed.”

“The location is just south of Bloor, so the walkability is tremendous,” Mr. Maranger said.

“It’s only a 10-minute walk to Christie Pits Park.”