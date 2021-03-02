 Skip to main content
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Former Loblaw home banks on heritage appeal

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

66 Burnhamthorpe Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $3,449,000 (November, 2020)

Asking price history: $3,649,000 (October, 2020)

Selling price: $3,425,000 (January, 2021)

Taxes: $10,202 (2020)

Days on the market: 57

Listing agent: Andrew Ipekian, Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

The action

The office and living room have wood burning fireplaces.

This three-storey house on a heavily-treed lot across from Mimico Creek was originally the home of one of Etobicoke’s first settlers and was later owned by one of the Loblaw family of grocery fame. To prep it for market, the interiors were staged – complete with a grand piano – to highlight its heritage charms.

“It was significantly more expensive [than neighbouring properties] by at least $1-million,” agent Andrew Ipekian said. “In fact, it ended up breaking a price record for the neighbourhood, mainly because of the size of the house, the history and the restoration.”

“This type of home would be well over $10-million if it was listed in Rosedale or the Annex, so you got that old Toronto feel for not a lot of money, and it was also fully done with a new kitchen, bathrooms and floors.”

What they got

The eat-in kitchen has been modernized with heated limestone floors, skylights and patio doors.

Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

The original house was built around 1884, but successive owners have enlarged and transformed it into a 5,000-square-foot space with five bedrooms and a rear addition with a rooftop deck.

The eat-in kitchen has been modernized with heated limestone floors, skylights and patio doors, as well as easy access to a servery, breakfast room and family room.

There is a formal dining room, along with an office and living room with wood burning fireplaces.

The agent’s take

A stone wine cellar in the basement.

The bathroom has been updated.

Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

“There was nothing like this,” Mr. Ipekian said, “so it was like a unicorn.”

“It had such phenomenal curb appeal, and because it’s a corner lot, you see the whole side of the house in all its beauty and glory.”

Other features, like the new three-car garage, added to the appeal. “The basement also had heated floors, which is rare to find, and it had a stone wine cellar that resembled something out of old Montreal,” Mr. Ipekian said.

