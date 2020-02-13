Former model home in King City takes months to find buyer

Open this photo in gallery Hammond International Properties Ltd.

2 Nicort Rd., King, Ont.

Asking price: $1,980,000

Selling price: $1,775,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $972,566 (2014)

Taxes: $8,955 (2019)

Days on the market: 195

Listing agents: Jerry Hammond and Verna Debono, Hammond International Properties Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery Vaulted ceilings soar over the family room. Hammond International Properties Ltd.

This former model home in the small community of King City, about 30 minutes north of Toronto, was posted for sale last April. The competition for buyer attention was made more difficult by nearby homes that were either smaller and more affordable, or larger and having ravine access. Months of marketing finally paid off with a bid near the end of October.

“Most of the homes in that area that were listed sold around the same amount of time on the market as our property did,” agent Verna Debono said.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The eat-in kitchen has a built-in bar. Hammond International Properties Ltd.

About five years ago, Zancor Homes constructed this 3,832-square-foot house on a 65-foot-by-152-foot lot to showcase the quality of construction in a low-rise community called King’s Ridge.

Story continues below advertisement

It has a four-bedroom plan with up to 10-foot ceilings, four bathrooms and a built-in, three-car garage. The basement is unfinished.

The main floor is divided into private areas for study, entertaining and dining. There is also a more casual eat-in kitchen with built-in bar and double patio doors and a family room with a floor-to-ceiling gas fireplace.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The main floor includes a separated formal dining area. Hammond International Properties Ltd.

“This property was the model home for the builders, so it has an open-concept layout with soaring, vaulted ceilings in the family room,” Ms. Debono said.

“[In addition], this is the largest lot on the street [and] boasts an expansive, pool-size garden.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.