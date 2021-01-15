 Skip to main content
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Four bedroom Toronto home sells quickly despite parking deficit

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
26 Page St., Toronto

Asking price: $1,499,900 (October, 2020)

Selling price: $1,525,000 (October, 2020)

Previous selling price: $397,000 (2007); $219,000 (2000)

Taxes: $4,666 (2020)

Days on the market: Eight

Listing agent: Jenelle Cameron, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The action

Agent Jenelle Cameron rushed to stage, photograph and film this semi-detached house, fearing colder weather and a resurgence of the pandemic would result in fewer shoppers. The most recent property that was sold on this short street in Little Italy fetched $1.6-million in the spring of 2019 so Ms. Cameron, taking into account that the house came without parking, recommended a list price of $1,499,900.

The house has four-bedrooms with new roofing, windows, doors, mechanics and appliances.

“There are not a lot of sales on the street and the ones you do have are all a little different – a lot of duplexes and triplexes,” Ms. Cameron said. “So when you’re looking to compare apples to apples, it’s not so easy.”

“The plan was to see where we landed on offer night and depending on how that went, we might relist it for another price. But, we ended up getting a price everyone was happy with.”

What they got

This former triplex is a few blocks away from Bickford and Christie Pits parks has been renovated several times and is now a four-bedroom home with new roofing, windows, doors, mechanics and appliances.

The kitchen has an island and sliding doors to a deck and the backyard.

The living room is open concept, overlooking a rear dining area and kitchen with an island and sliding doors to a deck and the backyard.

The lower-level recreation area is outfitted with a second full bathroom and has a separate exit to the 22-foot-by-65-foot lot.

The agent’s take

One of the four renovated bedrooms.

“It’s such a gorgeous, high-end renovation,” Ms. Cameron said. “They literally did everything from top to bottom, so people loved that.”

“Back in the day, if you didn’t have a parking spot, it was no big deal, but now everyone’s home all the time, so there’s no street parking, which is tough.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

