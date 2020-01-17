Four bids for Etobicoke bungalow

Open this photo in gallery Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

11 Vickson Court, Toronto

Asking price: $999,000

Selling price: $1,115,000

Previous selling price: $234,000 (1997)

Taxes: $4,340 (2019)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agents: Irene Kaushansky and Philip Brown, Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

The action

The three-bedroom home has an open living and dining area.

Infill builders are always on the lookout for houses with renovation potential in this Etobicoke neighbourhood, but this detached bungalow on a 50-foot-by-101-foot lot was too updated for their tastes. So agent Irene Kaushansky had it decluttered, painted and staged over a couple weeks to appeal to end users. In less time than it took to prepare the interiors, four interested parties presented offers in early September.

“It’s a neighbourhood where, if a property is priced right and presented property, they do sell fast in multiple offer [scenarios],” Ms. Kaushansky said.

What they got

The revamped kitchen has stainless steel appliances.

This 1,245-square-foot house has a three-bedroom plan with open living and dining areas, two remodelled bathrooms and a revamped kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

The 1,385-square-foot basement has its own entrance, a bedroom and an entertaining area with a gas fireplace.

Outdoors is a large garage and a backyard with a wide, south-facing deck.

The agent’s take

The backyard has a wide, south-facing deck.

“This home was well renovated and it had a really great basement,” Ms. Kaushansky said.

“It was big and bright with big windows and two big bedrooms, plus a huge recreation room and storage, so it was like having another house in the basement.”

The main floor also had a neat element. “There is a walkout from one bedroom to the backyard, which is rare for those bungalows, where typically you can only get out from the side,” Ms. Kaushansky said.

