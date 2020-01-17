 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Four bids for Etobicoke bungalow

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

11 Vickson Court, Toronto

Asking price: $999,000

Selling price: $1,115,000

Previous selling price: $234,000 (1997)

Taxes: $4,340 (2019)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agents: Irene Kaushansky and Philip Brown, Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

The action

The three-bedroom home has an open living and dining area.

Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

Infill builders are always on the lookout for houses with renovation potential in this Etobicoke neighbourhood, but this detached bungalow on a 50-foot-by-101-foot lot was too updated for their tastes. So agent Irene Kaushansky had it decluttered, painted and staged over a couple weeks to appeal to end users. In less time than it took to prepare the interiors, four interested parties presented offers in early September.

“It’s a neighbourhood where, if a property is priced right and presented property, they do sell fast in multiple offer [scenarios],” Ms. Kaushansky said.

What they got

The revamped kitchen has stainless steel appliances.

Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

This 1,245-square-foot house has a three-bedroom plan with open living and dining areas, two remodelled bathrooms and a revamped kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

The 1,385-square-foot basement has its own entrance, a bedroom and an entertaining area with a gas fireplace.

Outdoors is a large garage and a backyard with a wide, south-facing deck.

The agent’s take

The backyard has a wide, south-facing deck.

Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

“This home was well renovated and it had a really great basement,” Ms. Kaushansky said.

“It was big and bright with big windows and two big bedrooms, plus a huge recreation room and storage, so it was like having another house in the basement.”

The main floor also had a neat element. “There is a walkout from one bedroom to the backyard, which is rare for those bungalows, where typically you can only get out from the side,” Ms. Kaushansky said.

