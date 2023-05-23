Open this photo in gallery: Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

119 Wineva Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,499,000 (March, 2023)

Selling price: $1.6-million (March, 2023)

Previous selling prices: $815,000 (July, 2012); $595,000 (October, 2008); $233,000 (September, 1997)

Taxes: $6,717 (2022)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Irene Kaushansky and Philip Brown, Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery: The two storey, three-bedroom house sits just 400 metres north of the beach, boardwalk, and trails along Lake Ontario.Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

The prime location of this semi-detached house, just 400 metres north of the beach, boardwalk and trails along Lake Ontario, was the primary reason it had 28 showings over one week, plus more at two open houses in March. On the offer date four bids were presented, with the sellers accepting an offer $101,000 over the asking price.

“We were getting a lot of interest and had two very busy open houses,” said agent Irene Kaushansky. “We didn’t know what to expect because, these days, even when it’s busy, you don’t know what that will translate into.”

“We had a combination of first-time buyers and those moving up from smaller houses, as well as those that wanted to be further south,” Ms. Kaushansky said. “We’re south of Queen Street, so it’s a nice location close to the lake.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: Some original details of this 1929 home have been preserved, such as wood trims, leaded glass windows and a wood burning fireplace in the living room.Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

This two storey, three-bedroom house was built in 1929 and has 1,380 square feet of living space and a parking pad at the front of the 23- by 100-foot lot.

Some original details have been preserved, such as wood trims, leaded glass windows and a wood-burning fireplace in the living room.

The last two owners installed modern upgrades such as new roofing, hardwood flooring and heated floors in the main bathroom upstairs. The basement was also lowered to create more headroom in the recreation area and second bathroom.

The dining room and remodelled kitchen both have exits to a two-tiered deck, yard and shed.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: The dining room and remodelled kitchen both have exits to a two-tiered deck, yard and shed.Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

“It’s a very nice, move-in ready home that still had some character,” Ms. Kaushansky said.

“We had parking, and a really nice, high basement, which is huge down there.”