52 Hummingbird Dr., Belleville, Ont.

Asking price: $745,000 (January, 2023)

Previous asking price: $760,000 (November, 2022); $775,000 (October, 2022)

Selling price: $700,000 (March, 2023)

Previous selling price: $512,437 (May, 2021)

Taxes: $5,496 (2022)

Days on the market: 54

Property days on market: 167

Listing agents: Lucas Bolahood and Sharyn Hessin, Coldwell Banker – R.M.R. Real Estate

The action

The two-year-old house offers a double garage and roughly 2,090 square feet of living space.

In a growing community in Belleville, between Toronto and Ottawa, this three-bedroom house stuck out for its two-storey size and premium price in the upper $700,000s last fall. The sellers received four offers over three months, but each were far below their expectations.

“The unique thing about this home was that it was two storeys, and most of the new builds in the area were bungalows, so we were an outlier,” said agent Lucas Bolahood, adding that demand for homes across Ontario, including in Belleville, dropped over 2022.

Once sales picked up among neighbouring properties after the winter holidays, this one was reintroduced for $745,000. It sold for $700,000, with a closing date in April.

“In January, we averaged two or three showings a week, so we knew we were getting closer and getting good exposure,” Mr. Bolahood said.

“Once one moves, others started to because buyers have another home to compare against, so that certainly happened.”

What they got

The living and dining areas have nine-foot ceilings.

This two-year-old house offers a double garage and roughly 2,090 square feet of living space, including living and dining areas with nine-foot ceilings, and two bedrooms with walk-in closets and private bathrooms.

More than $29,000 was recently spent on a new stone patio, gas hookup and landscaping of the 50-by 100-foot lot.

The agent’s take

The kitchen boasts custom cabinets.

“It’s in a newer community – Canniff Mills Estates – so there’s a lot of residential development going on in the north end of the city,” Mr. Bolahood said.

“[The owners] made considerable investments into improving the home from the builder’s template, so it had custom cabinetry in the laundry room and custom kitchen cabinets from floor to ceiling, as well as all the landscaping at the front and back.”