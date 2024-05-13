Fourteen buyers go to bat for updated back-split with an in-law suite

Open this photo in gallery: Realmedia Real Estate Photography

114 Martindale St., Oshawa, Ont.

Asking price: $799,900 (April 2024)

Selling price: $920,000 (April 2024)

Previous selling price: $585,000 (August 2019); $360,000 (January 2014); $239,250 (May 2009); $218,000 (May 2003)

Taxes: $5,037 (2023)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agent: Jenelle Cameron, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery: The four-bedroom design spans five levels, including an in-law suite occupying the two lowest floors, complete with a kitchen, two guest bedrooms and two recreation areas.Realmedia Real Estate Photography

Properties in Oshawa, about 60 kilometres east of downtown Toronto, were often underpriced this spring in hopes of sparking a bidding war to generate a bidding war this spring. This 52-year-old house received 14 offers and sold for $120,100 over the asking price.

“One or two offers were terrible,” said agent Jenelle Cameron. “Someone actually bid under asking.”

The bulk of the offers were closer to the mark. “Believe it or not, one was higher than the one we took, but it had conditions. So the client took a firm offer, even though it was lower.”

The purchase price reflects recent work done on the house, the agent said, which include new mechanical updates and flooring, and the remodelling of two kitchens and three bathrooms.

“Getting it in top condition and doing professional staging is how this works,” Ms. Cameron said. “It’s not a mistake we got 14 offers.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: The central staircase leads up to three bedrooms and down to a fourth bedroom and a family room with an exit to the back patio.Realmedia Real Estate Photography

This backsplit house on a 45-by 113-foot lot backs onto Martindale Park and the Donevan Recreation Complex.

The four-bedroom design spans five levels, including an in-law suite occupying the two lowest floors, complete with a kitchen, two guest bedrooms and two recreation areas.

The main floor has a galley kitchen, open living and dining areas and access to a side deck. The central staircase leads up to three bedrooms and down to a fourth bedroom and a family room with an exit to the back patio. There’s also an attached garage.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: The main floor has a galley kitchen, open living and dining areas and access to a side deck.Realmedia Real Estate Photography

“It has a separate unit, so it was perfect for multi-generational families,” Ms. Cameron said. “Or you could rent it out if you did some minor things

“It’s a nice, quiet neighbourhood, so that’s attractive to people, and the fact it backed onto the ravine is amazing.”