done deal
Sydnia Yu
Special to The Globe and Mail

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

14 St. Raymond Heights, Toronto

Asking price: $1,249,000 (September, 2021)

Selling price: $1,475,000 (September, 2021)

Previous selling prices: $1,265,000 (April, 2017); $625,000 (December, 2011); $538,000 (January, 2008); $375,270 (September, 2003)

Taxes: $5,548 (2021)

Days on the market: Two

Listing agent: Kimmé Myles, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

The three-storey townhouse features a gas fireplace in the living room.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This three-storey townhouse in the middle of a row of 11 homes was the first to be listed since an end unit sold for $1.255-million two years ago. Six potential buyers had toured the home and another six were scheduled to see it when the seller accepted an offer of $1.475-million.

“These do not come on the market very often, so there was a big demand for this, plus it’s a freehold townhome, so there are no condo fees, but a small, shared facilities fee,” agent Kimmé Myles said.

“I knew it would sell fast and we did have an offer date, which would have been a week after it was on the market, but we decided to work with the pre-emptive offer because it was a very strong offer.”

What they got

One of the home's three bedrooms.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Just north of Christie Pits Park, this three-bedroom townhouse has a modern design with a street-level entrance, a rooftop terrace and a garage accessed through the basement.

A central atrium lets sunlight reach each level, down to a dining area on the main floor. The adjacent living room has a gas fireplace, and the kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a back door to a small deck.

Monthly fees of $40 cover grounds maintenance.

The agent’s take

The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a back door to a small deck.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“This is a row of 11 townhomes that was an infill project built in 2003, so it was quite unique,” Ms. Myles said.

“The roof deck – and unit itself – has a beautiful view of the city and the CN Tower,” Ms. Myles said.

“It’s in a very popular area, literally a five-minute walk from the subway and Bloor Street.”

