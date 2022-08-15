Handout

216 Glengrove Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $3,498,000 (May, 2022)

Selling price: $3.65-million (May, 2022)

Previous selling prices: $3,150,000 (October, 2018); $1,725,000 (December, 2014); $1,385,216 (June, 2010)

Taxes: $13,259 (2021)

Days on the market: Eight

Listing agent: Andrew Ipekian, Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

The action

This four-bedroom house is in turnkey condition and is close to coveted schools, including John Ross Robertson Jr. Public School and Havergal College. Those assets alone excited many couples with kids, but to sway younger critics, agent Andrew Ipekian hosted family-friendly open houses with frozen treats for guests.

“There’s a school literally a five-minute walk from the house, so we thought we’d capitalize on that and have an ice cream truck to lure all the children and parents,” Mr. Ipekian said.

“If people are on the fence and the kids like the house, it generally pushes them to make a decision and purchase a home.”

In this case, there were two potential buyers, including one who had the winning bid of $3.65-million. “With all the interest and low inventory at the time,” Mr. Ipekian said. “It went for a good number.”

What they got

This two-storey house provides 2,415 square feet of living space, updated amenities and multiple exits to a deck, yard and garage on the 33- by 170-foot lot.

Public quarters include two entertaining spaces with fireplaces, and a kitchen with two open dining areas and an island with bar seating. Drinks can also be served downstairs from a recreation area with a wet bar stocked with four fridges.

On the top floor, the largest bedroom lies across the rear with 10-foot ceilings, skylights, a walk-in closet and five-piece ensuite. There are four more bathrooms.

The agent’s take

“The backyard was great because it’s a 170-foot deep lot, so there’s a lot of room to run around,” Mr. Ipekian said.

“It also had a fully finished basement with a kitchenette, another bathroom and laundry room, so someone could rent it out or use it as an in-law suite.”

