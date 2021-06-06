Frustrated buyers bid $172,600 over asking for east end Toronto townhouse

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Hallmark Pierre Carapetian Group

1331 Gerrard St. East, No. 3., Toronto

Asking price: $799,900 (March, 2021)

Selling price: $972,500 (March, 2021)

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $443,481 (July, 2018)

Taxes: $3,562 (2021)

Days on the market: Six

Buyers’ agents: Rebecca Colwill and Pierre Carapetian, Re/Max Hallmark Pierre Carapetian Group Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery This upper unit is one of the larger ones, with more than 1,100 square feet of living space. Re/Max Hallmark Pierre Carapetian Group

Given a $1-million budget, agent Rebecca Colwill guided her clients through a dozen east end properties with outdoor space, from two-bedroom condo suites to freehold houses. They were outbid on two properties but came out on top among several bidders for this stacked townhouse in Little India.

“In the east end, it’s mostly older homes, but condos are starting to pop up more,” Ms. Colwill said.

“It was the best of both worlds. It was brand new, like a condo, but had a separate entrance like a freehold home.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The unit also boats a 201-square-foot rooftop patio on the third floor. Re/Max Hallmark Pierre Carapetian Group

This stretch of townhouses was built along Gerrard Street East only a few years ago. This upper unit is one of the larger units, with more than 1,100 square feet of living space and a 201-square-foot rooftop patio on the third floor.

There are Juliet balconies off a bedroom on the second floor and and on the floor below opening onto the kitchen and family room. There are two bathrooms .

The townhouse comes with a storage locker and underground parking.

Monthly condominium fees of $503 include water.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The townhouse comes with a storage locker and underground parking. Re/Max Hallmark Pierre Carapetian Group

“It has an amazing rooftop patio,” Ms. Colwill said.

“It has a nice, quiet residential view with lots of trees and tops of houses.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Gerrard streetcar is just up the block, as are numerous restaurants. The property is also within walking distance of Greenwood Park. “The area is very up and coming with a lot of restaurants, and transit wise, it was amazing,” Ms. Colwill said.

“So it has a downtown feeling, but a little more affordable.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.