Frustrated buyers finally land a home in Toronto

65 Petman Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,399,000

Selling price: $1,360,000

Previous selling price: $839,000 (2014); $730,000 (2012); $680,000 (2011); $609,000 (2008)

Taxes: $5,187 (2020)

Days on the market: 16

Buyer’s agent: Rebecca Dunlop, Re/Max Hallmark Pierre Carapetian Group Realty

The action

The living room has a 15-foot ceiling.

These first-time buyers had spent much of last year searching through dozens of three-bedroom homes in the city’s east end and uptown neighbourhoods. After being outbid in numerous attempts, they put their house hunt on hold as the pandemic gripped Toronto this spring. Notified that the price for this two-bedroom townhouse had changed, they plunged back into the market and cut a deal in early August.

“[The buyers] took four or five months off, but realized prices weren’t going down at that time, so we hopped back on,” said the buyers’ agent Rebecca Dunlop.

“It was the first time we put an offer in on a property that wasn’t in a bidding war, so we had a step up because we weren’t competing against other buyers.”

What they got

The renovated kitchen and dining area are positioned behind the living room.

An end unit in a row of three townhouses, this brick-clad house has a street-level entrance and two bedrooms. The family room has a wood-burning fireplace and doors onto the backyard.

The interior layout is somewhat unconventional, with multiple split levels. The living room, which sits above the front garage, has a 15-foot ceiling. The renovated kitchen and dining area are positioned behind this.

The top two split levels each have a bedroom. The larger one has its own bathroom, recently updated and one of three in the house.

The agent’s take

The top two split levels each have a bedroom.

“It was a freehold town home that was very big … so they essentially got a home that was bigger than a lot of semis and detached homes in area, but the price was of a town home,” Ms. Dunlop said.

“Both bedrooms were really big,” Ms. Dunlop said, but the buyers had in mind the possibility of creating a third bedroom at some point in the future. “A contractor came in [with us] and said it was viable with a little bit of creative thinking.”

