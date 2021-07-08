Full price bid wins large Liberty Village loft with high ceilings, big patio

Open this photo in gallery Brad J. Lamb Realty Inc.

43 Hanna Ave, No. 104, Toronto

Asking price: $1,699,000 (April, 2021)

Selling price: $1,699,000 (May, 2021)

Previous selling prices: $1,400,000 (July, 2018); $895,000 (November, 2012); $825,000 (October, 2011)

Taxes: $6,535 (2020)

Days on the market: Five

Listing agent: Michele Pedro, Brad J. Lamb Realty Inc.

The action

The 1,653-square-foot loft preserves exposed brick walls and Douglas fir beams throughout.

With its 13-foot ceilings and 449-square-foot patio, the two-bedroom plus den loft is unlike many condominium suites found in Liberty Village. One buyer provided an offer on the first day, but it was not enticing enough for the sellers to accept.

A few days later, a full price bid rolled in. The sellers ended up receiving three offers in total.

“Lately, lofts have been selling quickly, especially for the more unique ones if they have higher ceilings or a big patio, which ours did,” agent Michele Pedro said.

What they got

The two-bedroom plus den loft is unlike many condominium suites found in Liberty Village.

On the ground floor of the Toy Factory Lofts, a warehouse that is over a century old, the 1,653-square-foot loft preserves exposed brick walls and Douglas fir beams throughout.

“It’s on the ground level and has a big outdoor space, so it felt like a house,” Ms. Pedro said.

“It had the original brick and beams, so that added to the appeal.”

In recent years, hardwood floors were laid down everywhere from the enclosed den to the living and dining area. Caesarstone countertops and stainless steel appliances were also installed in the kitchen. There are two bathrooms and a laundry closet.

The loft’s locker is down the hall and its parking spot is underground. Monthly fees of $748 cover the cost of water and heating, as well as 24-hour concierge, an on-site gym and a rooftop garden.

The agent’s take

The loft has a 449-square-foot patio.

The seller also made striking additions, such as 10-foot-tall barn doors from Argentina. And the seller’s professional background adds an extra flair to the place.

“The person my clients bought it from was a Broadway actress, so the story was famous people had come through there,” Ms. Pedro said.

“It definitely added some uniqueness to the place.”

